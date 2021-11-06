Public green spaces and roads, Cardano points the finger: “Degradation, inconvenience and danger”





CARDANO AL CAMPO – «We express strong disappointment for the deteriorating situation of the city streets and public parks ». To give the alarm is the group of Cardano minority is. Leveraging on the strong storms of the last few days, the civics call the administration of the mayor Maurizio Colombo, pointing out, in particular, the “now unsustainable situation of the town of via Carreggia, where neglect and lack of pruning of plants creates great inconvenience and danger for the safety of the residents due to the detachment of branches ». There are also considerations on the state of the asphalting and invite you to “more significant interventions for the collective interest “.

Flooding and potholes

Just on the occasion of one of the recent bad weather events, it occurred the flooding of the intersection between via Carreggia and the overpass of the SS 336, recalls Cardano è, and “blocked traffic by preventing access to homes near the sports center.”

No less important is the signposting on the roads “bumpy with very dangerous holes, especially for those who travel by bike or other two-wheeled vehicles ». Among the examples, they cite via al Campo, where the situation «denotes a low sensitivity of the administration towards sustainable mobility which, also by virtue of the well-known environmental problems that affect us all, would obviously deserve greater consideration ».

The use of resources

Space also for comments on the use of economic resources: «Sorry to consider that, in the meantime, they are invested in interventions that certainly have less importance and, above all, less usefulness than other more significant ones for the collective interest “. Facade works, such as «the floors of piazza Mazzini or the parking of the sports facilities in via Carreggia, an area where, among other things, there has been the destruction of the plants that have been cut down inside the party area ».

It is in fact a space that «was once used by local associations for worthy activities. But today it pours in conditions that make it impractical unfortunately without even imagining a possible, desirable recovery with the identification of solutions for the reorganization by the administration ”.

