Public health and animal welfare gain weight at the Sepor de Lorca Fair

In the absence of just over two months for its celebration, which will take place between October 24 and 27 at the Ifelor de Lorca site, the Livestock, Industrial and Agri-food Fair of Lorca (Sepor) finalizes the details of a program in the that this 2022 will be present, more than ever, the health of consumers.

The concept ‘OneHealth’ (‘One health’ in Spanish) encompasses the idea that the health of people, animals and the environment are interdependent and, therefore, should be understood as one. For this edition, the organization wanted to address especially the need to link animal health with human health, bringing together issues related to them. To this end, in its last celebration, Sepor already included a conference addressing this issue, which this 2022 repeats and increases with new activities, and the content aimed directly at non-professional consumers in the sector who visit the fair is expanded. These talks and round tables will join the regular ones each year on topics such as sustainability, farm management, emission reduction, farm efficiency, artificial intelligence, immunology, livestock vaccination, etc.; where experts from the academic and labor fields express their opinions and theories.

There will be ‘showcookings’, culinary tastings and advice to those attending the event



The non-professional public will be one of the main protagonists of the first day of the fair. On Monday 24, the presentation ‘The consumer at the center of agri-food production’ will take place. Around it, sarcopenia will be discussed, a complex syndrome by which skeletal muscle mass is lost, obesity and the role of physical exercise during aging; as well as the quality of animal protein in the diet. After the talks, chef Juan Regis will teach visitors how to cook their Murcian chicken meat and egg. It will not be the only ‘showcooking’ of the event, since, on Wednesday 26, the chef Julius Bienert will propose veal recipes to the attendees that they will be able to taste.

With regard to animal welfare, the morning of Thursday, October 27, will bring together important professors, to discuss, among other topics, African swine fever, how the coronavirus is affecting these animals in Spain, advances in development of vaccines against Glasser’s disease, which causes septic meningitis or sudden death in pigs, and antibioresistance in pig production. The Professor of Animal Health Santiago Vega García will talk about how the ‘OneHealth’ strategy can improve public health.

Total face-to-face



For the manager of Sepor, Patry Bermúdez, the 2022 edition is “really special”, taking into account that it returns to full attendance after some “complicated years” in which both the fair and society have had to adapt to the situation generated by the health crisis.

Bermúdez recalls that the fair has been focused on all the agents and contexts included in the food chain for years. Thus, the organizers have gone beyond the border of production to also analyze transformation processes, market trends and consumers; since, “like intertwined links, some depend on others and we consider that we must give joint responses”, he explains.