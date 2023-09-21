Public health bans water consumption in three other cities after Tarazona gastroenteritis outbreak

The public health crisis that Tarazona has been in for twelve days due to the contamination of the supply network has spread to the nearby cities of Novellas, Torellas and Los Fayos. Public health imposed restrictions on three cities this Thursday Drink tap water and use it for cooking (until boiled for 10 minutes) And brush your teeth.

This is because oocysts of the parasite that causes the gastroenteritis outbreak that affected the city of Turiasonense, protozoa of the genus ‘Cryptosporidium’, have been found. The section of the Quiles River where these municipalities draw their supply water, The warning has also been communicated to Navarra, as there are riverside towns whose catchment is in the same area of ​​Quiles.

Symptoms: Diarrhea and stomach pain

This measure comes 11 days after it was adopted in Tarazona and when The number of people affected by gastroenteritis is 408. Amount has grown up again In the last 24 hours, which reveals the transmission of this disease, which This manifests itself in mild symptoms of diarrhea and abdominal pain, Still active. That’s 13 more cases than the previous day, which is a lower number than the number of cases reported last week and earlier this week.

The Minister of Health, José Luis Bancalero, referred to the situation that Tarazona is experiencing in his first appearance at the Cortes of Aragon., Investigation is underway to find out where the focus of the problem is. Which will allow it to be nipped in the bud at the source. He told that he has already contacted for this Seprona To find out if “there has been any movement of the earth or any activity” that could have caused it pollution, This would explain how this unusual parasite got into the pipes.

Bancalero stressed that the DGA is “going where the experts on this protozoa are”. Decide on the measures to be taken and the necessary treatments to be carried out. “We are fully involved but we do not want to create concern,” he said. He defended that “coordination” of general direction. public health With the city council is “permanent and stable”.

Health Minister with these statements The Socialist spokesperson for the environment and spokesperson for the PSOE in the Turiasan city council, Leticia Soria, came out against the criticism.which demanded that the Aragon government and the regional executive make the issue “an urgent matter on the government’s agenda.”

Sanitation and water distribution

Meanwhile, the Tarazona City Council is carrying out a “Thorough” cleaning of water tanks and strengthened decanter and water treatment with hydrogen peroxide, which acts as a disinfectant. Similarly the council is considering applying “Additional Treatment Equipment” To eliminate this protozoa and improve the current quality of water.

The distribution of water bottles will continue this Friday at both the fairgrounds and neighborhood associations, The city council has taken over 45,000 liters in six liter bottles And, depending on how things pan out this Friday and weekend, They have not been denied continuation of supplies.

More than 11,700 people are already facing restrictions

With the extension of the ban on drinking water in Novellas, Torellas and Los Fayos More than 11,700 people are already suffering from the restrictions, Late this Thursday morning, Public Health informed the three city councils, who published statements with the measures and recommendations to be adopted. Their mayor agreed that he was not aware of any cases of gastroenteritis And neighbors who had symptoms attributed it to involvement in tarazona festival Weekend of September 9 and 10.

Mayor of Torellas, Maria Pilar Perez, Showed your “discomfort” because They remained “oblivious” to pollution for two weeks And he was not “clearly” informed about the new situation. “There is one Lack of respect for small towns”, Said. Los Fayos councilor, José Ángel Alonso, was less critical. He commented, “It surprised us, we didn’t expect it after so much time.” He acknowledged there has been a feeling of “uncertainty” about what might happen. Municipalities are going to distribute bottled water.