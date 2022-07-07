Public health is once again saturated: “We do war medicine”



General Committee of Valencia denounces four days of waiting to get a hospital admission



Julio Armas, an emergency doctor, denounces the lack of beds and personnel in the Valencian emergency room



The eighth wave of coronavirus adds to the closure of beds in the summer

With waiting until four days to enter in a hospital, the inability to get an appointment at a primary care center and the emergencies of public hospitals completely saturatedthe General Committee of Valencia has denounced the situation and July Armsemergency doctor has connected live with ‘It’s already noon’ to tell us the reality of a health that is saturated again.

The usual situation of lack of personnel in the summer season and the eighth wave of coronavirus have become the perfect combination to put public health, once again, on the verge of collapse. Given the complaint from the General Committee of Valencia for the four days that patients have to wait to be admitted to a hospital, Sonsoles Ónega has connected directly with Julio Armas, an emergency doctor, who has drawn us a very complicated situation to be able to carry out their work and attend to patients as they deserveand.

The expert does not have the feeling that the surprising increase in covid cases and the increase in income is the only reason that keeps Valencian public health on the verge of collapse “It is a reality that we have had for several years, but now several factors are added”. To the increase in covid cases, we must add the usual closure of beds in summer and that the vacations of the toilets are not covered. In addition, he has the feeling thatAnd the saturation of hospitals is derived from poor primary care” and all patients who do not have access to an appointment with their family doctor, waiting for an operation or an appointment with a specialist, end up in the emergency department of a hospital.