Public Health says it has no reports of the brown spider

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of Public Health reported this Saturday that it has no reports of people affected by the brown spider in the Valverde and Monte Cristi provinces.

The case was published in Listín Diario. A medical source details that in the Northwest Line in the last three months he has treated at least 15 cases of bites mainly in banana workers. The source explained that the spider would have arrived from South America on a boat through Manzanillo, Monte Cristi.

Today this newspaper tried to communicate with the provincial director of Health of the Northwest Line, Pedro Ramón Nicasio de León, but it has not been possible; as with the director of Epidemiology, Ronald Skewes.

According to a statement issued by Public Health at the end of this Saturday afternoon, the Center for the Prevention and Control of Diseases Transmitted by Vectors and Zoonoses (Cecovez), and the General Directorate of Epidemiology (Digepi), “are kept under permanent surveillance in throughout the national territory, and until now they have no reports of cases that alter the corresponding alarms; and they have no record of patients affected by spider bites.

According to the note, Dr. Ángel Solís, in charge of Entomology and Vector Control, said that in the regular supervision operations carried out by that department during the recent week, in the aforementioned localities, no public or private health the presence of a patient of Dominican or Haitian nationality affected by tarantula bites.

“Similarly, Dr. Ronald Skewes, director of Epidemiology, maintained that to date, the epidemiologists of Mao, Monte Cristi and Dajabón have not notified that address of the appearance of cases linked to the bite of the aforementioned spider,” the note says.

Public Health assures that it has no reports from the areas of Villa Vásquez, Las Matas de Santa Cruz, Laguna Salada, Hatillo Palma, Guayubín or Manzanillo, of the appearance of the brown spider, or of people affected by its bites.

Testimony

A worker in a banana factory that was affected by the spider took two weeks to go to the doctor after feeling the bite of the insect.

When he went he had a lot of discomfort he went to the doctor to be treated.

The affected is Juan Ramírez Rodríguez, 62 years old.

Symptoms after spider bite

It is rare to see the recluse spider when it bites, because the bite does not hurt. Most bites occur while the person is sleeping.

Reactions to a sting are varied. They can range from mild irritation at the sting site to life-threatening poisoning.

According to a medical source, the symptoms begin with redness and swelling of the affected area until the patient loses color and turns dark blue, purple and then black (Necrotic).

Symptoms can include chills, itching, fever, nausea, and seizures. As the spider bite goes unnoticed, the patient becomes careless and resorts to self-medication, using ointments, antibiotics or anti-inflammatories.