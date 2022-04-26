Public Health teams that carried out covid tests on travelers at airports are withdrawn

The personnel of the Ministry of Public Health who carried out the tests for the detection of the coronavirus at the Las Américas Airport were removed from the terminal after the Civil Aviation Board (JAC) annulled this procedure as a requirement for passengers.

In the passenger arrival area where the medical and assistance personnel in charge of carrying out the PCR and Antigen tests for the detection of the Covid-19 coronavirus operated. were removed, as well as the equipment with whom they worked.

“All the personnel from the Ministry of Public Health assigned to the airport to carry out the anticovid-19 tests have been withdrawn from the airport facilities,” said Luis López, Director of Communications at Aerodom.

Many passengers, some of whom came with your vaccination card in hand, They reacted this Monday surprised with the elimination of the measure, arranged last Saturday 23.

López indicated that the measure has already been applied to international passengers entering the country at airports operated by Aerodom.

No more tests to get in

The measure is contained in resolutions 99-2022 and 100-2022 issued last Saturday, April 23, by the Civil Aviation Board (JAC).

This was decided after the reduction in the country of the levels of infections of covid-19 and its variants during the last months.

Likewise, it was indicated that a similar measure of withdrawal of Public Health personnel was carried out in the other national airports after the Civil Aviation Board will nullify preparation of tests for international passengers entering the country.

Airlines require evidence

Despite the elimination of the measures at the Las Américas International Airport, airlines departing for the United States and other nations of the world continue to require PCR and antigen tests when going abroad to allow them to board their flights.

Among the airlines that continue to claim to travelers the document that guarantees that they underwent the anti-COVID-19 test are JetBlue, American Airlines, Delta Airlines and United Airlines, among others.

For this reason, this Monday travelers were observed leaving for cities, especially from the United States, making their usual lines to undergo the test.

Travelers are concentrated on the third level of the airport terminal area where the Amadita clinical laboratory center operates, where hundreds of tests are carried out every day for the prognosis and detection of the virus.