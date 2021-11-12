Health

Public health, the exclusivity constraint for nurses has been abolished

Sicindustria gives the news. Until the end of the state of emergency, “the incompatibilities currently envisaged do not apply outside the hours of service and for a total of four hours per week.

Abolished the exclusivity constraint for nurses working in the public hospitals. To give the news is Francesco Ruggeri, president of the Social and Health Structures Section of Sicindustria, that explains: “It has finally been approved, and awaits to be published in the Gazzetta, the amendment loudly requested by Sicindustria which will allow operators of the health professions belonging to the public sector to work also for the social and health structures that operate under the agreement, in any case without ever affecting the functionality of public hospitals “.

In particular, the amendment, signed by the senator Davide Faraone and approved thanks to the contribution of the President of the Hygiene and Health Commission of the Senate, Anna Maria Parente, provides that, until the end of the state of emergency, for operators of the health professions belonging to the public health sector, “the incompatibilities currently envisaged do not apply outside of service hours and for a total of four hours per week” , which had created a chronic and dramatic shortage of doctors and nurses from accredited health and social structures.

“It deals with – adds Ruggeri – of a really important result, to which Sicindustria, and in particular the vice president of our section, Pietro Scozzari, to whom my personal thanks go, has been working for months, and which represents a decisive step forward for the entire Italian private healthcare sector “.

Nurse Times editorial team

Source link

