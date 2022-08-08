Public Ministry identifies 16 accused of the Cattleya operation and requests imprisonment

The Specialized Prosecutor’s Office against the Illicit Smuggling of Migrants and Trafficking in Persons (PETT) requested before the Judicial Office of Permanent Attention Services of the National District the imposition of preventive detention against accused of human trafficking arrested in the operation cattleya.

By means of an instance, the body prosecuting the crime requests that the case be declared complex. proceeding against the accused José Miguel Michel Guridis (Michel), Daniel Enrique Inirio Abreu (Daniel), José Alberto Soriano Rosario (Surgeon), Oscar Wicene and Melvin José Valentín Peguero.

Also, against Cristina Virginia González Hernández, María Paula Murillo Vargas, Louis Marie Nephtalie, Oliver Arnaud Lewinski and/or Timothy William Case Renee, Robert Lee Eleuterio Paniagua Díaz, Angélica Jhoana Quintero Niño, Marie Fokina Achille (Fior, Flor or Flores), Alejandro Arturo Batista Bustamante (the Cat), Ramón Altagracia Oviedo Castillo, Carlos Jhonatan Walwyn Campusano Díaz (Carlos) and Braulio Manuel Lugo.

The case also involves the Caribe and Oscar hotels, in the Gascue sector, of the National District, and Coco Real, of Bávaro, Punta Cana, province of La Altagracia, against whom the Public Ministry requests that the temporary closure be ordered.

The coercive measure was deposited by Johanna Bejarán Álvarez, head of the PETT, as well as the prosecutors assigned to that body Aleika Almonte Santana, Belkis Ulloa, Ginna Matías and Noelia Taveras.

The Public Ministry launched operation Cattleya last Thursday with tens of raids in the National District and Bávaro, product of an extensive investigation initiated nine months ago and with which it dismantles transnational networks dedicated to human trafficking in order to exploit them sexually and with which it rescued more than 80 female victims from South America.

In the course of the investigation, the Public Ministry has established that the victims were subjected to sexual exploitationby offering them for different rates for the economic benefit of the criminal organization.

The accused they charged the money directly for the women that exploited sexually and those that generated an endless debt for transfer to the Dominican Republic, as well as for lodging and daily food for them.

The victims were also forced and induced by members of this criminal structure to consume controlled substances for which they added a cost to the debt that they were forced to pay with the promise of setting them free, details the instance.

Once the victims were under the control and domain of this criminal structure, being housed in the Coco Real residential complex located in Bávaro, Punta Cana, La Altagracia province, and in the Caribe Hotel located in Santo Domingo, they were treated, and for that purpose, they were offered and delivered to clients who demanded sexual pleasures.

The organized crime organization has carried out criminal activities typical of human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation, carrying out recruitment, transportation, transfer, shelter and reception of women of Colombian and Venezuelan nationalities, who previously captured from their countries of origin and whose transfer they facilitated to the Dominican Republic, resorting to fraud, deceit and abuse of conditions of vulnerability, with the sole purpose of sexually exploiting them.

The criminal organization used the deception as a strategy to achieve the recruitment of Venezuelan and Colombian women who were in conditions of vulnerability (in a state of need and poverty).