Public Ministry makes seizures related to the Falcón case

Authorities of the Public Ministry made several seizures yesterday in the National District, Santiago and the eastern part of the country.

During the operations, properties that had been raided previously and other new ones were seized.

The same are linked to those accused in the Falcón case, Juan Maldonado and Kelvin Torres. This information was offered to Listín Diario journalists by the Santiago prosecutor, Osvaldo Bonilla.

Falcon Case

add more than 30 defendants in the Falcón case, among them Juan Carlos Durán Rodríguez, Ana Margarita Collado Marte, Andrés Guzmán Collado, Amadeo Garibaldi Read Ruiz, Angélica María Maldonado, Antonio Tavares Rodríguez, Víctor Elpidio Altagracia Paulino, Luis Daniel Nieves Batista, Antonio Torres and José Alejandro De la Cruz Morales.

The list is also made up of María Olimpia Tavares Rodríguez (Oli and/or La Princesa), Juan Maldonado Castro (Marcial and/or El Lider), Julio César Jiménez Talavera (Dominican-Venezuelan), Yana Iris Maldonado Castro, Lenin Bladimir Torres Well, Marisol López Ceballos, Delfina Asunción Polanco, Erich Fernando Meléndez Gómez, José Miguel Castillo Taveras (Migue), Elva Teresa Polanco, Juan Bautista Carpio Reynoso, and Raúl Antonio Castro.

The Public Ministry charges them launder large sums of money within a criminal network in which “they trafficked hundreds of thousands of kilos of drugs to Europe, the United States and Puerto Rico, moving more than 500 million dollars as a product of that criminal activity.”