Public Ministry of Peru opens investigation against the first lady

Peru: investigation opened against Castillo’s wife 1:49

(CNN Spanish) — Lilia Paredes, First Lady of Peru, would be the coordinator of an alleged criminal organization led by President Pedro Castillo, affirms the preparatory investigation formalized this Friday by the Special Team of Prosecutors against Corruption of Power.

The document from the Public Ministry with the arguments against the president’s wife, obtained by CNN, maintains that said organization was created in order to make “fraudulent public tenders” to keep the money from the contracts, and that the first lady would be a of the coordinators of the “criminal project”.

Lilia Paredes does not face any formal charges at this stage of the investigation.

President Castillo told local media this Saturday that his wife is “willing to clarify the accusations” against him and that he will hand over his passport voluntarily so that it is not said that he is trying to flee the country.

A day earlier he had tweeted on the subject: “With lies about alleged escape, it is intended to mount a request for an impediment to leave the country against my wife @LiliaParedesN. One who is innocent cannot escape. He stays in Peru because he is here his family, his children, his brothers, because there is nothing to fear.

And the president added: “We regret that now the leaders are criticized and persecuted for raising their voices demanding justice, education and health for their people. We will continue working to generate real change for the country. Lies will not break this government.” .

Lawyer of the first lady: “The elements of the investigation are weak, of little value and reliability”

Benji Espinoza, lawyer for the first lady of Peru, Lilia Paredes, told CNN that the preparatory investigation opened to his client “contains a set of deficiencies and omissions that we are going to question in a timely manner through a mechanism. I am not going to anticipate yet what the exact resource will be, but it will be questioned.

Espinoza added that the investigation has an expected duration of 36 months, during which the Prosecutor’s Office has to verify its hypotheses. That is to say, that there would be “a criminal network that has been directing works and from that illicit profits have been obtained and behaviors have been carried out to launder money. We consider that the first lady is absolutely innocent. Our position is to completely deny the charges. The elements of conviction on which the accusation is based are weak, of little value and reliability, “said Espinoza.

Public Ministry of Peru would file a constitutional complaint against President Castillo if it finds elements

In an interview granted to the “Panorama” program of the Panamericana Televisión network, the Nation’s prosecutor Patricia Benavides pointed out, in reference to the cases involving President Pedro Castillo, that “once we determine, if we have the elements of conviction necessary, what corresponds to me as prosecutor of the Nation is to formulate the constitutional complaint”.

It would be the Peruvian Congress that would define the path to follow, that is, a political trial for violation of the Constitution or a preliminary trial for committing a crime.

Benavides pointed out that “the investigations into criminal organizations last 36 months, but as we are seeing, the development of the Special Team and the investigations that we also carry out in the Office of the Attorney General, the terms are going to be shorter.”

The Peruvian Public Ministry has opened six investigations into President Pedro Castillo, five of them for alleged acts of corruption committed during his government. One of the alleged crimes is that of criminal organization.

On several occasions, Castillo has refused to be part of a criminal organization, pointing out that the charges are false. In addition, she has attributed the actions of the Prosecutor’s Office to political motivations, which Patricia Benavides has denied.

The Constitution of Peru establishes that the president can only be accused in the exercise of his functions for treason against the fatherland and three other crimes, although it does not prevent him from being investigated.