Public Ministry: Operation Discovery sets a precedent against cybercrime in the DR

Operation Discovery, an investigation launched yesterday by the Public Ministry (MP) that led to the dismantling of a powerful cybercrime network dedicated to extorting US citizens, constitutes an unprecedented operation in the fight against transnational crimes. This was stated this Thursday by the titular prosecutor of Santiago Osvaldo Bonilla.

the crime structure sum so far more than 60 detainees. This network was dismantled through dozens of simultaneous raids in Santo Domingo, Santiago, La Vega and Puerto Plata.

“This is a network dedicated to extorting, with the use of technology, through centers that pretended to be call centers (call centers) to defraud United States citizens. We continue to search, work and collect evidence”, explained the prosecutor.

The representative of the MP reiterated that the members of the criminal organization used electronic means to carry out their operations. Likewise, he indicated that the raids and other investigative steps are still ongoing in different parts of the country.

A total of 45 prosecutors participate in the investigation of Operation Discovery,105 technicians and 321 police officers. According to the press release issued by the prosecution body, these figures are made up of investigative experts from the Public Ministry, the Criminal Investigations Department (Dicrim) of the National Police, the United States Embassy and agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation ( FBI) are working on the case.

Bonilla indicated that the MP has multiple evidence of millionaire transactions, high-end vehicles, firearms and electronic equipment, including computers and cell phones, evidence that they hope will be sufficient to achieve the imposition of coercive measures against those involved.

The governing body of the investigation will present charges for violation of articles 59, 60, 258, 265 and 266 of the Dominican Penal Code, which criminalize complicity, association of malefactors and the usurpation of functions, and 405, which condemns fraud.

In addition, they are accused of violating articles 2 and 4 of Law 155-17, on Money Laundering, and 14 and 15 of Law 53-07, on High Technology Crimes and Crimessame that punish the illicit obtaining of funds and fraud through computer, telematic and telecommunications means.

Finally, the MP’s statement stated that “all actions are carried out under the instructions of the Attorney General of the Republic, Miriam Germán Brito, and the operational coordination of the General Directorate of Persecution of the Public Ministry, the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office against Crimes and Crimes of High Technology, the Specialized Anti-Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office and the Santiago Prosecutor’s Office.