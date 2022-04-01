Public Ministry raids the yacht Flying Fox

The Public Ministry proceeded this Friday to carry out a raid on the I already flying fox As part of an investigation into alleged money laundering and arms trafficking.

The requisition is carried out under the authorization number 0094-March-2022, issued by the Coordination of the Investigating Courts of the National District, on the afternoon of March 31, 2022.

The prosecuting body made the request by virtue of a formal legal cooperation carried out by the United States of America, by virtue of the international agreements to combat criminality and crime, signed by the Dominican Republic.

The order states that the Public Ministry requests to carry out the search because the United States has an investigation open against several targets dedicated to the money laundering on an international scale.

The ship, one of the most luxurious pleasure yachts in the world, belongs to Russian businessman Dmitri Kamenshchik, owner of Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, according to Forbes magazine.

On March 25, agents from the US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) office visited the yacht, which has been anchored in the port of Santo Domingo since the 21st of that month.

During their inspection visit, the US agents were accompanied by officials from various Dominican agencies.

The “flying fox“It measures 136 meters in length, has eleven cabins, a heliport, a 12-meter pool, a two-story spa and 400 square meters, a cinema and a professional diving center, among other facilities.

The company Imperial Yachts rents the boat for a minimum fee of 3.5 million dollars per week, according to information on the website of this concessionaire.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United States approved various sanctions that would affect businessmen close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, many of them owners of luxury boats.