Public Ministry says defendants in Discovery case make fun of victims in hearing

Those accused in the cybercrime network that, using electronic means, defrauded thousands of United States citizens, tried this Thursday to dismantle the accusation presented by the Public Ministry.

Court attorney Sourelly Jáquez, upon leaving the coercive measure request hearing that was known to those involved in the Discovery case, indicated that the representatives represented could not present a single means, to demonstrate where the resources they handled came from. .

“The technical defense could not present a single medium, not even the lawful work of any of the accused, it could not present a single medium that refutes that they are people dedicated to drug trafficking, that they belong to a criminal organization.

Jáquez pointed out that the defense of the accused concluded by presenting their means of defense, wanting to distort the accusation of the Public Ministry, but given its solidity, they made fun of the victims in their means of defense.

“In those media there was a complete mockery of both the technical defenses of the lawyers, as well as of the victims,” ​​said the prosecutor of the Public Ministry.

The litigant explained that the technical defenses took the age of the victims as an element of ridicule, pointing out “What if they are 91 and 92-year-olds? Why didn’t they take the plane to come here?” elements you indicated are usually a common theme in this type of crime.

“The vulnerability of the victim is a reason why these types of victims are caught, precisely to cause these types of situations,” explained the prosecutor, about the choice by the accused of elderly people to carry out this type of crime.

“The defendants have shown an attitude of disrespect towards the victims, which shows that they are not sorry for the crimes they have committed,” said the prosecutor, who highlighted the lack of respect shown by the technical defenses to the solemnity of the process.

Jáquez highlighted the solidity of the accusation presented by the justice body and pointed out that the body of prosecutors acting in the process are ready to conclude with the allegations, in the continuation of the knowledge of the coercive measure, this Friday at 9: 00 in the morning.

“The Public Ministry said that it was not a case of simple fraud, but a case of criminal organization and the minimum sentence that the association of criminals has is 20 years,” Jáquez specified about the type of sanction faced by those involved in the disjointed network in the Discovery Case.

The accusation establishes how this criminal structure deprived citizens of the United States of America of large sums of money, as well as their identities, whose profile they had previously studied, in order to impact their lives and emotions with psychological terror, every time they recreated false stories to materialize the scam.