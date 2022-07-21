Public Ministry says witnesses indicated that Manuel Rivas used money from the OMSA for personal benefits

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Public Ministry assured this Wednesday that in the trial that follows for the murder of Yuniol Ramírez Ferreras, and the acts of corruption in the Metropolitan Office of Bus Services (OMSA), Sufficient evidence has been provided linking Manuel Rivas to acts of administrative corruption.

The trial is known in the Second Collegiate Court of the National District against Manuel Rivas and Faustino Rosario Díaz, who face charges of administrative corruption in the OMSA. also against Argenis Contreraspointed out as the main material author of the kidnapping and murder of the lawyer and university professor Ramírez Ferreras, as well as José Mercado (el Grande), Víctor Ravelo Campos (the Blacksmith), Jorge Abreu, Heidy Peña and Lilian Francisca Suárez Jáquez.

A press release from the PGR indicates that the court attorney Pedro Frías, from the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca), He affirmed that during the trial against the defendants in these cases “it was fully proven that Manuel Rivas benefited from the money obtained by the OMSA as a result of commercial relations with three companies.”

“He used them for personal benefits and this was established by several witnesses at the time of deposing the court “said Frías when approached by members of the press who asked him about statements made in this regard by the defendants’ defense, when he left the court, located in the Palace of Justice of Ciudad Nueva.

Regarding Faustino Rosario Díaz, he said that the expert who analyzed his sworn statements also established a manifest increase in assets as a result of the illicit activities that he carried out in the OMSA.

After completing the day’s agenda, judges Claribel Nivar Arias (president), Yissel Soto and Clara Sobeida Castillo, ordered the postponement of the hearing to next Monday, July 25, starting at 9:00 in the morning.

In the continuation of the hearing, the Public Ministry presented several witnesses.

In addition to Frías, the prosecution body was represented in the trial by Wagner Cubilete, Rosa Ysabel and Elvira Rodríguez.

The crime, recorded in October 2017, is linked to acts of administrative corruption that occurred in the government transport entity. Rivas was appointed to the position in August 2012 and when the murder occurred he was directing that institution.

Ramirez Ferreras, who presided over the National Convergence of Lawyers (CONA), was found dead with a concrete block tied to his neck by a chain, in a stream in Hato Nuevo, in West Santo Domingo.

After the incident, Argenis Contreras fled the country to United States, where he was captured and three years later handed over to the country.

In response to a request from the Public Ministry, on February 24, the court decided to unify the file on the murder of lawyer Yuniol Ramírez with that of the acts of administrative corruption registered in the OMSA.

The Public Ministry began on Wednesday, May 11, the reading of the accusation that contains the charges and the evidentiary elements of the case, and concluded last Friday, May 13. In the current stage, the presentation of the evidentiary elements that support the file continues.