Public take stock!

Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde- There is water in the gas!

In early September, Harry snubbed his girlfriend on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival by refusing to pose next to her, as Don’t Worry Darling’s press secretary asked. It didn’t take much for the breakup rumors to spread, especially as the couple continued to be distant throughout the promo for the film.

75%: Hard hard to work together. Between the statements of Shia LaBeouf, fired from the film, the almost systematic absence of the main actress, Florence Pugh, and the rumor of Harry spitting on Chris Pine in Venice, the promo for Olivia’s second film is a real hell ! Harry and she stand up, but behind the scenes, their relationship inevitably suffers. They still left together from the premiere of the film in New York, on September 19, and rolled a big clog in the middle of the street a few days later. A sign that all is not lost!

©Abaca

Kanye West- He is selling his musical catalog

Ye would have decided to offload his musical catalog, estimated at more than 177 million euros. According to the very serious magazine Billboard, representatives of the rapper have been meeting potential buyers in secret for months. 50% Unbeknownst to him? Following this article, Kanye reacted on Insta by revealing a conversation with his former manager Gee Roberson who swears that the info is false. But the lure of profit could make the rapper change his mind and follow the path of his friend Future who has just sold his catalog for “an eight-figure sum”.

©Bestimage

Khloe Kardashian – She’s coming out with the 365 Day Bombshell!

It didn’t take her very long to find the hair of the beast, to our cheated single mother. Because after Tristan, it is with Michele Morrone that she would have a good time. The bomb revealed in the boiling 365 days already has two sons, and is therefore not afraid to take care of babies!

45%: It looks hot! For what is known, the two spent an entire evening together after sitting side by side at a fashion show. Both very comfortable, they kept laughing and Michele even reportedly put her arm around his waist, whispering something in his ear. What did not fail to challenge the other guests.

Instagram @khloekardashian/iammichelemorroneofficial

Jon Hamm- He’s not wearing underwear

By dint of seeing his intimacy walking around under his pants for years, the whole world suspects the American actor of having a phobia of boxer shorts and briefs.

15%: A question of space…”I’ve worn underwear every day of my life”, had fun the hero of Mad Men at the microphone of Howard Stern on September 19, cutting short a rumor to confirm another one: Jon is clearly one of the best hung actors in Hollywood! Hence this saucy joke: Jon Hamm’s penis enters a room at least five minutes before him…

©Bestimage