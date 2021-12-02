public voting open, choose your GOTY – Nerd4.life

Open the first round of public voting of the The Game Awards 2021, which will determine the game of the year chosen from below, so to speak. The vote is divided into three rounds, which will bring out the most voted game ever on 8 December 2021. In this first phase, each user has the right to express a maximum of ten votes among the selected titles. The highest rated games will progress to round 2.

If you want to express the Player’s Voice (this is the name of this category), you just have to go to this page and make your choices.

The Game Awards are one of the most anticipated moments of the year by the video game industry

Currently the top rated games (7%) are three: Resident Evil Village, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and It Takes Two, followed (6%) by Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Psychonauts 2, Metroid Dread and gradually all the others.

Be that as it may, the voting have just been opened, so there is still time for turnarounds and other surprises. You still have two days to express your preferences, so think about it.

The selection of games competing for the GOTY category at the Game Awards this year has caused a lot of debate due to the exclusion of some highly rated games like Returnal and Forza Horizon 5. This is a great way to make your voice heard.