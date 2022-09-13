Public Works presents application to report potholes and holes in the streets

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) launched the program patch pilot 24/7, which aims to attend in a “maximum period” of 72 hours any citizen report on potholes through a mobile application.

According to the explanation given by the MOPC technician, Alfonso Rosario Chalas, citizens will be able to enter the application, register their data and take a photo of the hole or pothole in question with all the data and the brigades of that Ministry in conjunction with the Commipol they will have to go to the place in 72 hours.

People will be able to track the follow-up of the reports that are made.

The first stage of the Pilot Plan will be carried out in District number 1 of the National District, and later it will be extended to the entire country.

District 1 comprises from Isabel Aguiar Avenue to the west to the Ozama River to the east, and to the north from John F. Kennedy Avenue to the entire coastline of the Malecón.

Among the sectors included are Honduras del Oeste, Honduras del Norte, Los Cacicazgos, Renacimiento, Los Restauradores, San Geronimo, Paraíso, Julieta Morales, Los Prados, El Millón, Mirador Norte and Mirador Sur, Miramar, Jardines del Sur, Bella Vista.

Also, Ensanche Quisqueya, Piantini, La Julia, Miraflores, University City, Naco, Gazcue, Don Bosco, New City, Colonial City, Mata Hambre, Ensanche La Paz, La Esperilla, Olympic Center, San Carlos, Heroes Center, 30 de Mayo, Cacique, Atala, among others.

The head of the MOPC, Delignes Ascención, said that all citizens who reside and transit in that constituency, which covers an area of ​​39.36 square kilometers, with more than 310,460 inhabitants, will be able to use the application, which consists of a mobile App, which during the first week will only be available on IOS platforms.

Ascención stated that the goal is for the program to be extended to the entire national territory and that this place was chosen as the starting point because “you had to start somewhere.”

The activity was led by President Luis Abinader, who did not speak but urged journalists to “use it and denounce the holes.”



How to enter

During the activity, the way to access the application, which has adaptation for cell phones and tablets, was presented.

When the user downloads the application and logs in for the first time, the screen with the legend Patching 24/7 will be displayed, and they must click on Enter.

Then, in the User Data panel, you must register your name, telephone number and email, and then click Next. Subsequently, the address and a nearby reference of where the pothole is located must be indicated, and then click on Next.

On the next screen, the user will need to take a photo of the pothole, and then click Next. Then the data already included will appear to proceed to confirm, in case you need to make any changes you can go back. Otherwise, the user will be able to press Submit to finish the report.

Once the entire process has been completed, the application will send the user a message confirming that the entire process was carried out satisfactorily.