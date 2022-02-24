Publication reveals that Inés Gómez Mont would be willing to collaborate with the authorities

Inés Gómez Mont and partner / Courtesy

The life of Inés “N”, 38, and her husband, Víctor “N”, 45, changed radically on September 10 when the Mexican authorities issued an arrest warrant indicating embezzlement, organized crime and operations with resources. public.

Almost six months after her escape, a relative of the former presenter revealed to a national circulation publication that Inés is willing for everything to end as soon as possible and asked her lawyers to file an injunction so that they do not arrest her as soon as she returns to Mexico.

According to the source, the artist will make this sacrifice for her descendants. “She is tired of fleeing, she no longer wants to hide, it is not the life she wants to give her children, but she cannot return to Mexico as if nothing had happened because, as soon as she sets foot in the country, she will be arrested and exhibited internationally, which which would be a whole media circus and it is the last thing he wants”.

And he added: “She is willing to collaborate with the authorities to reveal names and papers that lead them to arrest the real culprits, obviously, she will also ask for protection; it is not fair that these people are as if nothing had happened in their homes and with their families, while she lives as a fugitive.

On the reason that triggered his change of attitude, Inés’ blood relative said: “A few weeks ago it was the triplets’ birthday and it made him very sad to see them celebrating without friends and hiding, so he promised that he would give them ‘freedom’ as a gift; Inés is also very sad because they are pointing the finger at her very ugly and they have created an image of a criminal that she is not. These have been difficult days for them, especially because of the children, no one has thought that she is a mother and that what What weighs her down is that her children are going through all this, which is very complicated and they don’t understand.

Inés Gómez Mont and Javier Díaz / Mexico Agency

On the other hand, after an alleged conversation between Inés “N” was leaked, accusing her ex, Javier Díaz of asking politicians for favors to put her in jail, the businessman and father of the four eldest children of the former television host has spoken about.

Continue reading the story

“They are lies, I have no relationship with the government. The last thing I want is for the mother of my children to go to jail […] I have been doing everything possible for seven years to see my children and nothing. But she looks, karma is cab … and she is paying not to let me see my children, “said Díaz on the controversial subject.

It should be noted that in recent hours it has also been speculated that Inés would have already been notified via email about her hearing to testify before the FGR, and although she could do it virtually, she will have to show her face at said appointment with the authorities.

“March 15, 2022 at 12 noon and 10 minutes is designated for the constitutional hearing to be verified, because the complainant (Inés) provided an address to receive notifications or an email,” the journalist mentioned. Jorge Carbajal shows on his YouTube channel.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

ON VIDEO: Jenni Rivera and the crazy theories about her return from the dead