published a new commercial for the film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

After the new official Uncharted poster, on the Italian night the film adaptation of the famous Playstation video game was shown in an unreleased TV commercial.

While this new TV commercial doesn’t feature many new footage from the film, Sony’s marketing continues to show the chemistry between Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, who in the role of Nathan Drake and Victor Sully will be at the center of the narrative. The footage lasts about thirty seconds, and most of the scenes included include images from the second official Uncharted trailer. In particular, this TV commercial tries to focus more on some of the comedy aspects of the film.

We remember that Uncharted will be released in theaters next month, from February 18. The film will tell the origin story of the young and brilliant Nathan Drake, engaged in his first adventure as a treasure hunter together with his mentor and faithful friend Victor “Sully” Sullivan: set around the world, the story sees them in search of the ‘ greatest treasure in history ‘while some clues could lead them on the way to uncovering the mystery of Nathan’s brother, who passed away years earlier.

If you are looking for a way to pass the wait before the film’s debut in theaters, we remind you that the new PS5 version of Uncharted 4 And Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will launch next week on January 28th via a new bundle known as Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

What are your expectations for Sony Pictures’ adventure blockbuster? Tell us in the comment section.