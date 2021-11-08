published the first images of the Switch version

A few days after the debut, Rockstar Games has finally decided to show the public some images of the expected Nintendo Switch edition Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition.

The official Rockstar store has in fact updated with one small gallery of images of the version for the hybrid console of the Grande N. These are not unpublished shots, but of the same ones already present on the portal and dedicated to the other versions of the game, or those extracted from the trailer published a few days ago. Although even in this case the images are not in game, it is still possible to get an idea of ​​what the graphic quality of Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition will be on Switch.

Waiting for the game to arrive on all digital stores next Thursday November 11, 2021, we remind you that a fake Grand Theft Auto Trilogy-themed leak is circulating according to which Rockstar Games would have removed some songs from the Vice City and Sand Andreas radios. Also don’t forget that the GTA Trilogy preload is active on all platforms and Xbox Game Pass subscribers can already download the Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas, which will arrive in the catalog from day one in the console version only.