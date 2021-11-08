Tech

published the first images of the Switch version

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read

A few days after the debut, Rockstar Games has finally decided to show the public some images of the expected Nintendo Switch edition Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition.

The official Rockstar store has in fact updated with one small gallery of images of the version for the hybrid console of the Grande N. These are not unpublished shots, but of the same ones already present on the portal and dedicated to the other versions of the game, or those extracted from the trailer published a few days ago. Although even in this case the images are not in game, it is still possible to get an idea of ​​what the graphic quality of Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition will be on Switch.

Waiting for the game to arrive on all digital stores next Thursday November 11, 2021, we remind you that a fake Grand Theft Auto Trilogy-themed leak is circulating according to which Rockstar Games would have removed some songs from the Vice City and Sand Andreas radios. Also don’t forget that the GTA Trilogy preload is active on all platforms and Xbox Game Pass subscribers can already download the Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas, which will arrive in the catalog from day one in the console version only.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Riot Games has brought all its games to the Epic Games Store – Nerd4.life

3 days ago

Roblox is back online. But what happened to the gaming platform?

7 days ago

after the protests of the players, some boosts removed from the marketplace – Nerd4.life

5 days ago

mobiles and tablets at risk

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button