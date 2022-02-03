publishes the nude photo for his girlfriend on social media!

Moments of great embarrassment for Juan Musso on social networks. The goalkeeper Atalanta has organized a romantic surprise for his girlfriend Anna Ariaudo : a large bouquet of red roses and white flowers in the room, surrounded by lots of red heart-shaped balloons. “You’re the best”, wrote the 27-year-old Argentine in the caption to the photo published among his stories Instagram . But his followers did not miss the spicy detail in plain sight …

Musso naked on Instagram: Anna Ariaudo’s reaction

This time Musso made his own goal if he did it alone. In the shot published three stories, in addition to flowers and balloons, the goalkeeper of the Goddess he did not realize that he also immortalized himself reflected in the mirror and … completely naked! Before the unfortunate Argentine could notice it, the publication immediately went viral: when it was removed it was too late. “The photo corecta” he wrote in the next story, reposting the same story this time “obscured”. “Luckily I love you too much”, commented the girlfriend Anna Ariaudo sharing in turn the shot. “Excuse me”, his repentant answer.