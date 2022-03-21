Publix removes plexiglass dividers as COVID cases drop

Those plastic dividers Publix customers have been seeing at their cash registers, customer service areas and pharmacies during the two years of COVID, like these at a Pinecrest Publix in May 2021. hcohen@miamiherald.com

After two years, the plexiglass partitions in the customer service areas of nearly 1,300 Publix stores have become so commonplace that no one may notice them anymore.

Now his absence will be noticed.

Publix removed plastic dividers from counters this week, according to a statement the Lakeland-based supermarket chain released through spokeswoman Maria Brous.

“As a result of the decline in COVID-19 cases and the widespread availability of vaccines, Publix is ​​removing plexiglass partitions from cash registers, customer service counters and pharmacies.”

Over the past three weeks, on average, there have been 153 fewer new COVID cases each day in Florida, showing declining trends, according to Miami Herald calculations based on data released by the CDC.

As of Tuesday, March 15, more than 14,220,000 people were considered fully vaccinated in Florida, the Herald reported.

Publix, which has 832 stores in Florida and other supermarkets in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Virginia and Tennessee, first put up protective dividers in March 2020, near the start of the COVID pandemic. -19.

Masks are no longer required, regardless of vaccination status, for Publix employees or customers, but are not prohibited for those who still prefer to wear them.

The one-way corridors designed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus that many of us manage to navigate as poorly as drivers on I-95 and the Palmetto? Publix got rid of them earlier in the pandemic, in August 2020.

However, as of Friday, Publix’s coronavirus FAQ page had not been updated to announce the removal of the plastic dividers.