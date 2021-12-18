Puchner precedes Goggia by a whisker in the 2nd test on the ‘OK’, there are also Suter and Curtoni

Descent of Val d’Isère: last training with the Austrian very fast in the smooth sections, but the Bergamo one is there. Lara Gut-Behrami did not start, Brignone rises to a level just one second behind the leader.

This time she did not sign the best time, after having dominated the first test yesterday, but Sofia Goggia remains the favorite for the third seasonal descent, scheduled for Saturday (10.30) on Oreiller-Killy in Val d’Isère, where the Olympic champion will go on the hunt for the seventh consecutive seal in the queen discipline.

Second time trial for the Bergamo-born in the second timed test, just 15 cents behind Mirjam Puchner who makes the difference in the high section (4 tenths on Sofia in the initial 35 seconds of pure fluency), but is definitely attackable for the best Goggia, which must however beware of Corinne Suter, she has definitely climbed up compared to yesterday and an excellent third, 29 cents from the top.

The fourth time of the day is that of Marie-Michele Gagnon, who can do really well in this context, then at 69 cents we find Elena Curtoni, who started first and very brilliant in the most technical part; sixth at + 0 ”74 Breezy Johnson, one of the main candidates for the podium, then Ragnhild Mowinckel who was already very fast yesterday with 2nd place.

Lara Gut-Behrami did not leave, probably to recover at best after having completed the mandatory training yesterday, while the Italjet in pink sees Federica Brignone rise, eleventh to a second clear, with Nadia Delago just behind her (12 ^ to 1 ”09) and ready to play his cards tomorrow on a par with his sister Nicol, 14th time today (+ 1” 24).

Marta Bassino and Francesca Marsaglia also did well, respectively 19th and 22nd with a gap of 1 ”35 and 1” 53; Roberta Melesi finished at 3 ”58, Karoline Pichler at 4” 39.

CLASSIFICATION 2 ^ WOMEN’S DOWNHILL TEST VAL D’ISERE

1st Mirjam Puchner in 1’42 “53

2nd Sofia Goggia + 0 ”15

3rd Corinne Suter + 0 “29

4th Marie-Michele Gagnon + 0 ”45

5th Elena Curtoni + 0 ”69

6th Breezy Johnson + 0 ”74

7th Ragnhild Mowinckel + 0 ”82

8th Elisabeth Reisinger + 0 ”90

9th Jasmine Flury + 0 “95

10th Christine Scheyer + 0 “99

11th Federica Brignone + 1 ”00

12th Nadia Delago + 1 ”09

14th Nicol Delago + 1 “24

19th Marta Bassino + 1 ”35

22nd Francesca Marsaglia + 1 ”53

46 ° Roberta Melesi + 3 “58

50th Karoline Pichler + 4 “39