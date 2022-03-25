Puebla de Larcamón sends a message to Tata Martino after being booed at the Azteca

Nicolas Larcamon and Gerardo Martino

March 24, 2022 10:45 p.m.

The great step of La Franja at the hands of Nicolás Larcamón has been one of the great news for Mexican soccer. The formula for success of this Puebla is thanks to the confidence it has in the sports intelligence of the club, responsible for the arrival of the Argentine coach from South American lands.

The great popularity and recognition that Larcamón has earned has opened the doors to important teams in Liga MX. There are strong rumors that link Larcamón with Chivas or América, but also with the Mexican National Team. And it seems that his club does not forget Tri’s interest in his DT.

Puebla’s CM sends a message to Tri

While the confrontation between Mexico and the United States was disputed, so did the sweet potato team against the Nicaraguan National Team. Within the chronicle, the CM of La Franja did not forget that his club’s match with that of the national team was being played at the same time. Which sent tutis like the following:

This is an example of a series of tweets that the CM of Puebla took advantage of to spread his chronicle, and also to throw some winks at him. Meanwhile, the sweet potato team defeated the Nicaraguan National Team 3 goals to 1 with goals from Martín Barragán, George Corra and Guillermo Martínez.

