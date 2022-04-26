NewsWorld

Puebla Group celebrates the granting of political asylum to Correa | News

Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

The Puebla Group celebrated this Sunday the decision of the General Commissioner for Refugees and Stateless Persons of Belgium to consider former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa as a political refugee.

READ ALSO:

Belgium grants political asylum to Rafael Correa

“The Puebla Group celebrates this decision that sets a precedent in the cases of Lawfare (legal wars) in Latin America, through which justice is used to politically persecute progressive leaders,” said this alliance.

Declaring that considering Correa as a political refugee clearly demonstrates the political intention of his enemies, the Puebla Group assessed that Ecuadorian justice was used to persecute him.



Rafael Correa began processing said resolution in 2018 when “the former president exposed the political persecution against him that exists today in Ecuador,” the coalition added.

On April 15, the Belgian General Commissioner for Refugees and Stateless Persons confirmed that former President Correa was considered a political refugee in Brussels and on April 22, the Belgian Government recognized the persecution against the Ecuadorian progressive leader and granted political asylum.

This statement according to local media took place, among other reasons, due to the extradition attempts of Rafael Correa to Ecuador, since the Ecuadorian National Court of Justice issued a declaration to the Belgian government to prosecute the former president.

Former president Correa was sentenced to eight years in prison for the crime of aggravated passive bribery in the Bribes 2012-2016 case, which the politician has considered part of the entire lawfare policy.

Source link

Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

Related Articles

Cuban DJ Tiko Sk8 dies in an attempt to emigrate to the United States

13 mins ago

Public Health teams that carried out covid tests on travelers at airports are withdrawn

25 mins ago

A whale collides with a boat and leaves three injured in northern Mexico

29 mins ago

This is the most alarming thing that Mark Meadows’ messages reveal (Analysis)

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button