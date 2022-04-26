Puebla Group celebrates the granting of political asylum to Correa | News

The Puebla Group celebrated this Sunday the decision of the General Commissioner for Refugees and Stateless Persons of Belgium to consider former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa as a political refugee.

READ ALSO: Belgium grants political asylum to Rafael Correa

“The Puebla Group celebrates this decision that sets a precedent in the cases of Lawfare (legal wars) in Latin America, through which justice is used to politically persecute progressive leaders,” said this alliance.

Declaring that considering Correa as a political refugee clearly demonstrates the political intention of his enemies, the Puebla Group assessed that Ecuadorian justice was used to persecute him.

Lawfare continues to be defeated. From the Puebla Group (@progresalatam) we celebrate that the government of Belgium grants political asylum to the former President of Ecuador @mashirafael for the political persecution against him. The truth will win.https://t.co/gtQqsWIIeE – Marco Enríquez-Ominami (@marcoporchile)

April 24, 2022





Rafael Correa began processing said resolution in 2018 when “the former president exposed the political persecution against him that exists today in Ecuador,” the coalition added.

On April 15, the Belgian General Commissioner for Refugees and Stateless Persons confirmed that former President Correa was considered a political refugee in Brussels and on April 22, the Belgian Government recognized the persecution against the Ecuadorian progressive leader and granted political asylum.

This statement according to local media took place, among other reasons, due to the extradition attempts of Rafael Correa to Ecuador, since the Ecuadorian National Court of Justice issued a declaration to the Belgian government to prosecute the former president.

Former president Correa was sentenced to eight years in prison for the crime of aggravated passive bribery in the Bribes 2012-2016 case, which the politician has considered part of the entire lawfare policy.