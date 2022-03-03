Puebla mocks America after the earthquake

Puebla took advantage of the position that América occupies in the Clausura 2022 standings, to make an ironic comment on their social networks

The Puebla He returned to give what to talk about on social networks by making fun of the situation of the America and related it to the earthquake that was experienced this Thursday and that caused the activation of the seismic alert in the metropolitan area.

Through Twitter, the team from Puebla mentioned “Did the tremor down there also feel ugly @ClubAmérica? Or was it just up here?

This is because the feathered ones march in the last position of Clausura 2022, having only six units and closing day 8 in said position.

The publication provoked an intense response from the Azulcrema fans, who defended the greatness of their institution and reminded the Puebla team that they are far from achieving the success of the Eagles.

Other answers given by the feathered followers was the possibility of seeing the technician of The Strip, Nicolas Larcamonas the new strategist of the America for the next tournament, since the good performance of the South American coach has put him on the radar of the Coapa leadership. For their part, fans of other teams supported and laughed at the comment made on the account of the Puebla.

Puebla mocked America after the tremor felt in Mexico City. @ClubPueblaMX

Those of the Angelopolis have given what to talk about in recent tournaments due to the acid style that they come to show in their publications.

A few days ago they also had time to make fun of the Guadalajaraa, a rival against whom they traced the score and ended up winning 3-2. Given this, Chivas complained about the arbitration work. days later the account Puebla He asked if the chivahermanos were still crying over the scoreboard.

The Puebla team’s post generated more than a thousand comments and 700 RTs citing them. Added to this, the team achieved more than 7 thousand likes. However, two hours later, the fringed team deleted his tweet for no reason, nor have they stated the reasons for making such a decision.