Puebla mocks Chivas’s complaints against arbitration in networks

The sweet potato team took advantage of the minute by minute of their duel against Bravos to send a message to the fans of the Rebaño

PUEBLA — The Puebla did not waste the opportunity to continue with the teasing Chivas through their social networks, after beating the rojiblanco team last Saturday on the pitch at the Akron Stadium.

Through your account Twitter, Puebla continued with the taunts, due to the complaints and protests against the arbitration on the part of the fans of the Guadalajaraafter the defeat at home against Nicolás Larcamón’s team.

“27′ The crying of the chivahermanos continues and the 0-0 in Cuauhtémoc ¡DALE, MI PUEBLOTA!”, published the group of the Strip in the minute by minute of their match against Juarez.

The controversy was generated in the play of the goal that gave the tie to Puebla against Chivas last Saturday, as there was a clear infraction that should have annulled the entry of the whole of the Strip, however, both in the determination of the VAR, and in the Arbitration Analysis of Matchday 7, it was indicated that the central judge’s decision was not correct. .

The complaints of the Guadalajara fans as well as the official account of Chivasbecame the object of ridicule by Puebla through their social networks from Saturday’s game to Tuesday’s game for the ‘crying’ of the rojiblanco team.

This Tuesday, the sports director of ChivasRicardo Peláez, appeared at the facilities of the Mexican Football Federation to express his annoyance at the work carried out by the whistler Fernando Hernández in the game between Guadalajara and Puebla.

The manager arrived in the capital of the country and went to the facilities in Toluca first thing in the morning, where he entered around 10 a.m. to speak with the Referees Commission about the red card suffered by midfielder Alexis Vega and the two penalty games that he received