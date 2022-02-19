Puebla mocks Rogelio Funes Mori in networks for failed penalty

Midtime Editorial

Despite the fact that a few days ago there was a ‘reprimand’ by Nicolás Larcamón, from the social networks of the Puebla kept the spicy style and took advantage of the duel against Monterey to throw a dart at Rogelio Funes Mori.

And it is that the Twin missed a penalty during the clash between La Franja and the scratchedwhich unleashed the creativity of the Puebla Twitter account, pointing out the poor effectiveness that the naturalized Mexican has shown with the Tricolor.

“They are going to eliminate us in the group stage in Qatar 2022. Anthony Silva saves another penalty! You are a catcher god@as_silva12″.

It is worth remembering that the coach Larcamon came out to say during the week that the management of the accounts of the Puebla They ‘didn’t represent’ their team, since the sweet potato growers dedicated several publications to the royals.

Allusions to the romance between relatives and the poor performance of Monterey at Club World Cup They were not lacking, so there will be expectation to know the reaction of the Argentine.

For its part, Rogelio Funes Mori He can’t shake off the pressure and has barely scored a couple of goals in the campaign, in which he has participated in four duels. Also, in the Mexican team you have not given the width as an alternative to Raul Jimenez.

