Puebla “protects” itself from Elon Musk on Twitter by sharing a chain

You better be careful Mr Elon Muskbecause uncle Puebla has already warned you which does not give you permission to “steal” their data. The purchase of Twitter by the richest man in the world has generated all kinds of reactions, including that of the Liga MX Strip, which as if it were a “chain” from Hotmail from 2005copied and pasted a message that has gone viral.

“I do not authorize or give permission for Elon Musk to use my images, information, messages, photos, deleted messages, files and etc. Pass this message to 10 people so that your profile is protected“, is the text in the account of the Camoteros, which obviously generated many reactions.

I DO NOT AUTHORIZE: I DO NOT AUTHORIZE OR GIVE PERMISSION FOR ELON MUSK TO USE MY IMAGES, INFORMATION, MESSAGES, PHOTOS, DELETED MESSAGES, FILES AND ETC. PASS THIS MESSAGE TO 10 CONTACTS SO YOUR PROFILE IS PROTECTED.#LaFranjaQueNosUne???? — Club Puebla???? (@ClubPueblaMX) April 26, 2022

Obviously in an effort to amuse its users after the news that shook the technological and stock market world on Monday with the purchase of Twitter by the founder of Tesla, PayPal and SpaceX, this text from the Strip won him a lot of reactions and the same team took the opportunity in a response to this tweet to remind their fans that the direct ticket to the Liguilla against Mazatlán will be played this weekend.

How much did Elon Musk pay to buy Twitter?

With 83.3 million followers in the network of the blue bird, Elon Musk He is one of the most active and controversial characters in Twitterto which has bought in exchange for 44 billion dollars this April 25, considering that each share of the company is valued at 54.20 dollars.

Just at the beginning of April, the magnate owner of Tesla surprised the world by announcing himself as -then- the new majority shareholder for a sum of 2.9 billion dollars, highlighting that Elon Musk’s fortune is valued at 275 billion dollarsaccording to Forbes magazine, which classifies it as the richest person in the world.

“I hope that even my worst critics stay on Twitter because that’s what freedom of expression is all about,” the billionaire posted on his profile, surpassing one million likes in a matter of a couple of hours.

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

​