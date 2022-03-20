Puebla vs. Santos was like watching a boxing match: Eduardo Fentanes

Eduardo Dominguez

Mexico City / 03.18.2022 23:55:48





Saints He has not yet found an optimal version in its performance, although the deficiencies that it still has, and that with the passing of the weeks are minor, he has supplied them with dedication, something that he verified Eduardo Fentanesits technical director, who applauded the way they managed to rescue a 2-2 draw against Puebla.

In that match, the sweet potato team had taken a 2-0 leadalthough a couple of bursts, accompanied by defensive errors, helped the Laguneros to get an equalizer that tastes like a lot and leaves the strategist satisfied.

“There is nothing more beautiful than arriving in your locker room and seeing your players torn to pieces because they left everything on the field; what happened today should make us feel proud, this defines us. It was a strong game against the leader and at his house. It is the face we are looking for from this team, “he valued.

Said it was like watching “a boxing match” in which the two opponents “stand up” and they reach a technical tie, a clear description of what happened in Cuauhtémoc where one of the best games so far in the tournament was seen.

Under command of Fentanes, Santos already reached 12 points which put him in the tenth position, after he took it with only two units and in a deep crisis.