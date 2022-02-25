Puebla warms up game against Chivas; makes fun of the 11 of the Flock

Midtime Editorial

This Saturday, the Clausura 2022 leader, Pueblawill seek to remain undefeated and add his fifth victory in the tournament when he visits the field of Akron Stadium to be measured at Chivasa reason that La Franja took advantage of to warm up the match against the rojiblancos.

Through his Twitter account, the poblano set posted a message which can well be interpreted as a mockery of the team led by Marcelo Michel Leañowhich comes to this game after falling during his visit to the house of the Lion.

What did Puebla put against Chivas?

“The 11 Mexicans vs. the 11 who play the best in Mexican soccer. The Larcamonismo will visit Zapopan for the first time”, was the text with which the sweet potato growers generated controversy among the users of the social network of the little blue bird.

As expected, the The Fringe post caused that fans of both teams will ‘face off’ in the comments, because each one defended the colors, history and current affairs of the Mexican football squads.

The 11 Mexicans who have 12 titles vs the 11 who have 2 titles and have been playing 6 days well! – Hector Aranda Ochoa (@HectorArandaOc2) February 23, 2022

For a tournament that is going well for them they are already making fun of everyone hahahaha titles @ClubPueblaMX TITLES – damian amaro (@damianamaro2) February 23, 2022

I would like so much that they will win my @Chivas, but for the game and the ??????? shown by @ClubPueblaMXHopefully they humiliate and beat the 11 rojiblancos! Let’s see if the change of position of the Jr’s cover is approaching! – Octavio Aguilar (@Octa_ag16) February 23, 2022

The Chivas don’t bring anything with firewood, let’s go Puebla!!! — Alberto Sandre from Denmark (@Albertosandre1) February 23, 2022

What time do they play and where to SEE Chivas vs Puebla?

will this be saturday february 26 when the pupils of Nicholas Larcamon visit Guadalajara to face the Sacred Flockduel corresponding to the Day 7 of the Clausura 2022 and it is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico)