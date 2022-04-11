Puerta highlights the involvement of the Provincial Council for social welfare on World Parkinson’s Day

The Provincial Council of Castellón has shown its commitment and support to the Province of Castellón Parkinson’s Association with the visit of the vice-president, Patricia Puerta, to the conference organized at the headquarters of the group on the occasion of World Parkinson’s Day. Along with Puerta, the provincial deputy Ignasi Garcia attended; the Councilor for Social Welfare of the Castellón City Council, Mª Carmen Ribera; and the president of the Association, Alfonso Segura.

During the visit, the vice president stated that from the Diputación »there is a clear commitment to the social welfare of our peoples. We have increased investment in people’s social welfare so that Castellón is a fully inclusive province.” On this subject, the provincial delegate for Social Welfare has defined this open day as “an activity that brings a lot of visibility to this type of project so that the institutions support these initiatives and that society knows what Parkinson’s is and how to act” , and has publicly thanked the association “for the social work they carry out through good practices that encourage the promotion of personal autonomy”.

Throughout the meeting, Puerta has learned first-hand about the various training and orientation actions, cognitive stimulation and rehabilitation therapies, among others, that practice the association’s techniques to improve the quality of life of both sick people and their families .

The Province of Castellón Parkinson’s Association is a non-profit, non-governmental association created in 1998 by people affected by Parkinson’s disease and their families. Currently the organization is a beneficiary of 13,600 euros corresponding to the aid line for the adapted transport service.