Puerto Rican actress Agatha ventures into music with a mystical reggaeton

San Juan, Feb 25 Puerto Rican artist Agatha, known for her appearances as an actress in television series, is making her way as an emerging singer, a role that she highlighted to Efe this Friday as one in which “you can be constantly creating.” That creative role referred to by Agatha Gómez Casiano, the first name of this young artist, has been with her since she was a child, thanks to the musical ear she developed by attending shows organized by her mother, the renowned event producer, Maritza Casiano. In Puerto Rico. “In music you can be constantly creating, but not in acting,” said Agatha, who promotes her new single, “From 0 to 100”, after launching “Recreo”, both of her authorship. In the new track, Agatha fuses urban rhythms with alternative sounds to create what she describes as a “sensual and mystical reggaeton”, in tribute to her adolescence when she grew up listening to the danceable rhythm. As she explained to Efe, during her adolescence and youth she was nurtured “by so much artist, so much voice and vocalization”, that her musical ear “developed quickly” and imitated these interpreters. “So, I also did it in acting and I really liked comedy. I participated in plays, I sang in school shows, but I wasn’t disciplined,” admitted the young singer, who, due to her undisciplined behavior, lived in Puerto Rico until the age of 14 when she was expelled from school and left for the Dominican Republic. At the age of 18, and after finishing high school, she left for the city of Boston (Massachusetts, USA) to begin her university studies. However, soon after she realized that her true vocation was acting and music, so she moved to New York to pursue her dreams. In New York, she got her first break as an actress by participating in two episodes of the HBO series “Show me a Hero,” which won a Golden Globe award. Later, she acted in an episode of the Netflix series “Orange is the new black”, where he sang a song by Dominican singer-songwriter and writer Rita Indiana. After trying herself in the field of acting, Agatha decided to enter music with her partner, the Dominican musician Federico López, director of the Dominican Riccie Oriach’s band. In music, he has also collaborated with the Dominican Chimbala on the single “Ay No”, with the vocalist of the Puerto Rican rock band La Secta All Star, Gustavo Laureano, on “Cosquillita”, and “LMK” with Max Vangeli. . But, according to Agatha, she doesn’t have any preferences about acting or music. As she explained, her artistic purpose is: “that I can transmit to people through music and acting what great stars transmitted to me.” Among those well-known movie stars, she mentioned Brittany Murphy, Sandra Bullock and Angelina Jolie. Agatha is also part of the cast of the film “El Brujo” by Archie López and the anticipated Ozuna biographical film where she plays Francheska. Both films will be released in 2022. EFE jm/jrh