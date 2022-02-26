Puerto Rican actress Agatha ventures into the urban genre

The Puerto Rican artist Agatha, known for her appearances as an actress in television series, is making her way as an emerging singer, a role that she highlighted as one in which “you can be constantly creating.”

That creative role you referred to Agatha Gomez Casiano, first name of this young artist, she has carried it with her since she was little, thanks to her ear musical that he developed by going to shows that his mother, the renowned event producer, Maritza Casiano, organized in Puerto Rico.

“In music you can be constantly creating, but not in acting,” said Agatha, who is promoting her new single, “From 0 to 100”, after releasing “Recreo”, both of which she wrote.

In the new song, Agatha fuses urban rhythms with alternative sounds to create what she describes as a “sensual and mystical reggaeton”, in tribute to her adolescence when she grew up listening to the danceable rhythm. As she explained to Efe, during her adolescence and youth she was nurtured “by so much artist, so much voice and vocalization”, that her musical ear “developed quickly” and imitated these interpreters.

”So, I also did it in acting and I really liked comedy. I participated in plays, I sang in school shows, but I wasn’t disciplined,” admitted the young singer, who, due to her undisciplined behavior, lived in Puerto Rico until she was 14 years old when she was expelled from school and left for the Dominican Republic.

At the age of 18, and after finishing high school, he went to the city of Boston (Massachusetts, United States) to begin his university studies.

However, soon after he realized that his true vocation was acting and music, so he moved to New York to pursue his dreams.

In New York, he got his first chance as an actress by participating in two episodes of the HBO series “Show me a Hero”, which won a Golden Globe award.Then, he acted in an episode of the Netflix series “Orange is the new black”, where he sang a song by the Dominican singer-songwriter and writer Rita Indiana.

After trying herself in the field of acting, Agatha decided to enter music with her partner, the Dominican musician Federico López, director of the Dominican Riccie Oriach’s band.

In music, he has also had collaborations with the Dominican Chimbala on the single “Ay No”, with the vocalist of the Puerto Rican rock band La Secta All Star, Gustavo Laureano, on “Cosquillita”, and “LMK” with Max Vangeli .

But, according to Agatha, she has no preference about acting or music. As she explained, her artistic purpose is: “that I can transmit to people through music and acting what great stars transmitted to me. ”.

Among those well-known movie stars, he mentioned Brittany Murphy, Sandra Bullock and Angelina Jolie.

Agatha is also part of the cast of the film “El Brujo” by Archie López and the anticipated Ozuna biographical film where she plays Francheska. Both films will be released in 2022