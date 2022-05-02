Puerto Rican blood boxer Shakur Stevenson engaged his girlfriend in the ring after winning a fight

Shakur Stevenson not only did he win his unification fight against Mexican Oscar Valdez on Saturday night. He also won the always nervous and risky decision to face a public environment to make a marriage proposal.

Stevenson, son of a deceased Puerto Rican man, took advantage of Saturday night to not only celebrate his victory over the Mexican fighter and become unified champion of the super featherweight division, but also had the audacity to kneel down in his most glorious moment. about the ring to propose to his girlfriend, a young rapper named Young Lyric.

Stevenson and Young Lyric, as reported by ESPN, which broadcast the billboard, have been together for some time and last December they had a daughter, whom they named Leilani Asha Stevenson.

Stevenson won his fight yesterday by a lopsided unanimous decision. He faced a warrior like Valdez in the ring, and in the stands a mostly Mexican crowd and in favor of the Mexican. The hostility was great but Stevenson grew even more. The judges saw the fight in favor of Stevenson by votes of 117-110, 118-109, 118-109.

Stevenson improved his record to 18-0 with nine wins by knockout. Valdés, for his part, suffered his first defeat after 30 wins, 23 on the fast track.