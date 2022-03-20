Puerto Rican boxers set up a party in New York

The trio of Puerto Rican boxers Henry ‘Moncho’ Lebrón, John Bauzá and Xander Zayas protected their respective undefeated on Saturday night during the billboard that took place at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Lebrón scored a technical knockout over Honduran Josec Ruiz in the seventh round. In this way, the Puerto Rican improved his record to 15-0 with 10 wins before the limit.

Then, Bauzá needed eight rounds to beat Canadian Tony Luis by unanimous decision with scores of 80-72, 79-73 and 78-74.

Tony Luis and John Bauza (right) exchange blows during the fight at The Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. ( Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc. )

Bauzá was in control of the fight during the first three rounds, but Luis quickened the pace connecting the body of the Puerto Rican. In fact, rounds four and five were the Canadian’s best, causing Bauzá to resort to lateral movements to escape any danger.

Puerto Ricans meet the scale for their fights on Saturday John Bauza considers himself a mix of his favorite fighters Prepared Xander Zayas to conquer the Big Apple Edgar Berlanga counts the days to return to the ring after a long break

Bauzá reinstated the jab in the sixth, but also resorted to constant grappling that earned him several warnings from the referee.

In addition, Xander Zayas offered an offensive clinic against American Quincy LaVallais for eight rounds.

The 19-year-old hammered LaVallais from every angle en route to an 80-71, 80-72, 80-72 unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards.

In the end, Zayas landed 216 power punches.

“I felt amazing. I’ve always said that no matter who they put me in front of, I’m going to put on a show.Zayas said.

Immediately, he hinted that he will be available to return to the ring on June 11, on the eve of the Puerto Rican Parade in New York.

“If people want to see me on June 11, we will be here,” he said.