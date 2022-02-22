Puerto Rican “curvy” model arrives on the catwalks of New York Fashion Week | fashion and beauty

After her participation in Miss Earth Puerto Rico, Karina Duconge continues to make her way in the world of modeling, this time appearing on the catwalks of New York Fashion Week.

The Puerto Rican modeled for six designers, where she shared the catwalk with other international beauty queens such as: Destiny Wagner Miss Earth 2021, Chantel O’Brian Miss Universe Bahamas 2021 and Elisa Gróa Steinþórsdóttir Miss Universe Iceland 2021, to which she described this experience “ like amazing.”

The 28-year-old managed to position herself in the top 11 of the contest and was one of the public’s favorites to take the crown on January 30.

Despite the months of preparation and the great support she had with her message of inclusion and breaking stereotypes of beauty, there were many who did not agree with her participation in this type of competition, despite the fact that she had already done work in modeling at the local level for being a ‘plus’ size.





“She has a beautiful face, but everything has a place”, “She has the body of Planet Earth”, “She is competing on a whim”, “Let’s not normalize obesity”, “What horror! Where are the beauty pageants going”, “She has a disease and should be treated”, “It seems that she was sponsored by Burger King”, “Let her go to a fat pageant”, “Puerto Rico is not ready for a queen plus” ; were some of the comments that were published to the model in various forums on the Internet.

“Beauty pageants always caught my attention. I was motivated to participate after seeing plus girls compete in Miss Earth USA. I confess that I prepared myself a lot emotionally, because I knew that negative comments would come because I was doing something that had never been done in Puerto Rico, and here we are very passionate about contests. However, the support was always much greater in social networks from different parts of the world such as Venezuela, the Philippines and Indonesia. There were many messages from women and men thanking me for representing them. That is the biggest prize that I can win”, confessed the also businesswoman.

Duconge has a bachelor’s degree in Justice Systems, and a master’s degree in Human Rights and Conflict Mediation. She too, she has been the director of the Universal Petite Puerto Rico franchise for a year, and is in talks to direct other local beauty pageants; she also aspires to work in the media.