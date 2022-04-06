Puerto Rican emergency physician marks milestone by completing 30 years of certification in Emergency Medicine

Dr. Juan A. González Sánchez is a graduate of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) School of Medicine.

Dr. Juan A. González Sánchez, director of the institution’s Department of Emergency Medicine. Photo: Provided by the Hospital UPR Dr. Federico Trilla.

This Wednesday the Hospital UPR Dr. Federico Trilla highlighted the milestone achieved by the Dr. Juan A. Gonzalez Sanchez, director of the Department of Emergency Medicine of the institution, after completing 30 consecutive decades as a doctor certified in Emergency Medicine by the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABEM).

“We congratulate the Dr. Juan A. Gonzalez Sanchez for this achievement that reflects his commitment and dedication to the specialty of Emergency Medicine. We recognize the value, and the continuous learning that this certification entails and provides, for the benefit of providing quality care to the patients of the Hospital UPR Dr. Federico Trilla“, affirmed the Lcda. Yelitza Sanchezexecutive director of Hospital UPR Dr. Federico Trilla.

To obtain the initial certification, Dr. González Sánchez completed three years of training in Emergency Medicine, after completing his medical studies. This was followed by passing a multiple choice exam that covers the breadth of emergency medicine. As well as an oral exam.

To maintain certification, the emergency physician actively participates in a continuing learning program in the field of Emergency Medicine.

ABEM’s continuing certification process consists of activities that help board certified physicians stay current in medical research and provide opportunities to improve their clinical practice.

The Dr. Juan A. Gonzalez Sanchez He is a graduate of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) School of Medicine and completed his Emergency Medicine specialty at that school. He is a professor and founder of the Department of Emergency Medicine and the residency program at UPR. He is also a member of prestigious organizations in the health field, such as: American College of Emergency Physician, Society for Academic Emergency Medicine, Council of Residency Directors, Alpha Omega Alpha Association, College of Physicians and Surgeons of Puerto Rico, Latin American Association of Cooperation in Emergency Medicine and Disasters (ALACED) and the Academic Association of Chairs of Emergency Medicine.