Puerto Rican John Holland will not continue in Russia with the UNICS Kazan club

One day after the Euroleague decided to suspend all Russian clubs from their tournaments, the Puerto Rican player John Holland confirmed today, Tuesday, that he will leave Russia.

Holland belongs to the UNICS Kazan club.

“I’m leaving today,” Holland wrote to El Nuevo Día.

On Monday, the Euroleague Shareholders’ Meeting (ECA) decided to suspend the participation of teams from the Russian Federation in its competitions by reiterating its “firm commitment to peace and against any act of violence or war”, this in relation to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine since last week.

Initially, the ECA had canceled the matches of the UNICS Kazan, CSKA Moscow, Zenit Saint Petersburg and Lokomotiv Kuban Krasnodar clubs. But on Monday he announced the suspension of each team.

Holland spent just one month with UNICS Kazan after signing in early February for the remainder of the season. But it was not until a few days before the invasion that Holland arrived in Russia, so he did not appear in any games for the club, his agent Christian Santaella said.

Santaella added that Holland told him that he will travel to Italy with the hope of getting another contract in some European competition. If not, then he would have the option to play in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN) with the Cariduros de Fajardo in the campaign that will begin on April 9.

According to press reports, other players from the same club will also leave the country, including the Americans. Isaiah Canaan, John Brown and Lorenzo Brown.

And earlier, the point guard of Puerto Rican descent, Shabazz Napier, also left the Zenit club.