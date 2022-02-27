Puerto Rican soldiers activated a year ago are mobilized to Poland

A group of reserve soldiers United States Army in Puerto Rico was mobilized today to Poland as part of a mission that is expected to last a year.

It was reported that it is Transportation Unit 432, located in Ceiba, which has been preparing for this mission for a year, when it received an alert to move to Poland. The group consists of about 150 people – men and women – the majority being operators of heavy military equipment, with some mechanics and logistics specialists.

“We know that we will provide support for the military components located in Poland. Thank God our unit has maintained high levels of preparation of both the teams and the staff”, he commented on Captain Jesus Lozadacommander of the 432 Transportation Unit.

The military man claimed to be aware of the concern generated by the recent conflicts between Ukraine and Russia. However, he reiterated his confidence that the group has the necessary preparation to carry out the mission and return “all together.”

“This mobilization is not a result of recent events between Ukraine and Russia. You are going with a purpose and we are sure that you will carry the name of the command high,” said Colonel Carlos Cáceres, commander of the United States Army Reserve in Puerto Rico, during the group’s farewell.

As reported, as part of the Department of Defense, the United States Army Reserve in Puerto Rico provides support to allies and partners of NATO (alliance of countries in Europe and North America) to maintain peace, prosperity and stability region of.

The First Sergeant of Unit 432, Julio Collazo, reported that the group’s mission focuses on providing transportation and assistance to NATO forces.

“I had the opportunity to say goodbye to my wife and children. I love them. We will be back soon,” Collazo said.

For his part, the specialist Jose Luis Cedeno20, indicated that he is excited as he sees the mission as an opportunity for professional growth.

“I have wonderful people and I know my team can. To my family, stay calm and be patient. We are trained to do our job,” she concluded.