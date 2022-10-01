Puerto Ricans in Orlando suffer from the devastating floods caused by Hurricane Ian

Orlando, Florida – The Rivera family was aware of the ferocity of Ian which arrived in Orlando last night as a tropical storm after destroying the southwest of the state as a category 4 hurricane.

This is why, when the storm was at its peak this morning, the dream of Laura Riveraa resident of dockside condowas interrupted at around 2:00 am, as he perceived that the intensity of the phenomenon increased. Looking out the window, he saw his car submerged in water and immediately felt the cold waters that invaded his apartment. Within seconds, the water was up to her waist.

“I got my mom up running, I got everyone up running, we took what we could, we went up the stairs, to a second floor from 2:00 in the morning. It was around 7:00 in the morning that they rescued us,” said the woman from Rio Piedras with a broken voice.

“The water begins to reach the room, it was entering through the door and I quickly (said) ‘come on, we have to move on’. Thank God I prepared a bundle with clothes, because something told me ‘prepare something’ and I was able to take that myself. I couldn’t grab anything else. No one could grab anything else, “said Laurrette, daughter of Laura who lost all her belongings except for the change of clothes that she was carrying in that emergency package.

Drenched and shivering with cold, Rivera, her daughter, granddaughter, nephew, mother and two pets huddled on the stairs outside the apartment, at the mercy of strong winds and rain. Five hours later, local authorities picked them up on a raft to take them to the shelter at Timber Creek High School.

“We lost everything, everything, everything, everything, everything. We have been through situations like this, but never like this. We are still wet with cold”, he indicated, highlighting that the anguish of the fateful episode caused his blood pressure and sugar levels to increase.

The Rivera family’s loss of assets was not due to lack of preparation. Robardy Ruiz-Rivera, Laura’s nephew, estimated that it was because the septic tank had not been emptied. In addition, two nearby bodies of water overflowed with the precipitation.

“A disaster. It is sad, (to see) all the relatives, all the neighbors, seeing them suffer and their houses destroyed. It is something (for which) we were not prepared mentally or physically. Thank God we are here fighting (to) start over. The material can be replaced, life cannot”, said Laurrette.

And the Rivera family was not the only one to suffer damage as a result of the flooding. In the same condominium, another 150 people, including Luis Ángel Torres Burgos, from Humacao, his two daughters – aged six and 12 – and his wife, were woken up by the sound of water entering their apartment.

Luis Ángel Torres Burgos and his two daughters also had to be rescued from the building due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. (Xavier Garcia)

“Terrible. This is the first time (something like this has happened). We have a lake in the back and we woke up at 2:00 in the morning, there was a noise of water and it was coming out (the water) through the wall. He was a little scared and more for her (her daughter) of her, because she gets asthma, “he confessed.

Torres Burgos frantically grabbed personal documents while avoiding the waters that quickly overwhelmed his home and called the 9-1-1 Emergency System for help. He was forced to call for help three times, which finally arrived four hours later. The firefighters had to break down a wall to put them on a raft and take them to the shelter.

“(The first time I called) they said if it’s water that comes out of the toilet we can’t do anything else. And they hooked me. Pla. I said ‘eah, damn, now what am I going to do? Now I can’t do anything to him, because if they don’t want to attend to me, ”she indicated, emphasizing that she did not stop insisting on the rescue.

Junior Taveraa Dominican citizen who lived in Puerto Rico for a decade, agreed with Torres Burgos that he had never experienced a similar emergency, as his two-story house was completely filled with water.

“The biggest thing I’ve seen so far. Harmful. Much water. My house is, from top to bottom, (covered) with water. Everything was damaged, ”she stressed.

“I was afraid. There are things when one says ‘wow, how small the world is’. That is where the human being says ‘where is God?’ There we do seek God, ”she added.

You can help the Rivera and Torres Burgos families directly by calling directly at 407-219-1612 and 407-272-4021, respectively. The Hispanic Federation organization stressed that people interested in helping affected Latino communities should stay tuned for messages and announcements from the entity on the portal. https://www.hispanicfederation.org/.

historic floods

For his part, the mayor of Orlando, buddy dyer, acknowledged that the rains were “unprecedented”, as the city had not experienced floods of such magnitude in almost a century. The official said he did not know how long it will take for the waters to recede.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said the city hadn’t experienced this level of flooding in nearly a century. (Xavier Garcia)

“We were hit by probably the most historic flood we’ve had in at least the last 100 years or so. We have some downed trees, but that’s not the big problem. The big problem is flooding. Unfortunately, our area has been flooded with rain for the last month, so the ground is quite saturated. So, we will just have to wait for the water to recede and ask people to continue taking shelter and not travel,” he said, highlighting that, by this afternoon, 49 trees were obstructing the traffic routes.

According to National Hurricane Center (NHC, in English), Ian is the fifth most powerful storm in the history of the United States. Ian made landfall yesterday at 3:00 pm in southwestern Florida as a category 4 hurricane. It was during its path through the center of the state that it lost strength, becoming a tropical storm. However, the atmospheric phenomenon became a hurricane again, when it entered the sea after crossing Florida.