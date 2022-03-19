Puerto Ricans meet the scale for their fights on Saturday

The Puerto Rican boxers Edgar Berlanga, John Bauza, Xander Zayas and Henry “Moncho” Lebrónlike their respective opponents, complied with the agreed weights in order to make up Saturday’s billboard at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The attraction The star will be in charge of Berlanga (18-0, 16 KO), who will risk the NABO belt of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) against Steve Rolls. The fight in the super middleweight division (168 pounds) will be 10 rounds.

GET YOUR POPCORN READY 🍿#BerlangaRolls | TOMORROW | ESPN pic.twitter.com/FT4TqObpjh — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) March 18, 2022

Rolls (21-1, 12 KO) stopped the scale at 167.8 pounds, while Berlanga did the same at 167.4 pounds.. The strong Puerto Rican puncher will enter the ring for the first time since last October when, precisely, he conquered after beating Marcelo Esteban Coceres by decision. In fact, Berlanga suffered a torn left bicep during the brawl that required surgery.

Meanwhile, John Bauza (16-0, 7 KO) weighed in at 140.2 pounds for the fight against Canadian Tony Luis (29-4), who weighed in at 140.8 pounds.

On the other hand, Xander Zayas (12-0, 9 KO) and his rival Quincy LaVallais (12-2-1, 7 KO) stopped the Roman at 152.6 pounds.

Finally, Henry “Moncho” Lebrón (14-0), who will face Josec Ruiz (23-5-3), weighed 130.6 pounds.