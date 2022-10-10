Puerto Rico authorities rescue abandoned Cuban rafters on uninhabited island

A special operation was carried out by the Puerto Rican authorities to rescue a group of abandoned rafters on the island of Mona.

The smugglers who transported them fled and left 48 people on the aforementioned uninhabited island, west of Puerto Rico. The nationality of the rafters is already known, they came from Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

The migrants arrived on Wednesday and Thursday in rustic boats at the Sardinera and Pajaros beaches. A few hours after being abandoned, the police and the Coast Guard of Isla del Encanto rushed to the area.

Several migrants had symptoms of dehydration at the time of their rescue. Immediately, first aid was provided and they were provided with water and food.

The current health status of the rescued rafters and their exact distribution by nationality is still unknown. Immigration authorities evaluate each case for further information.

smugglers on the run

The secretary of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources of Puerto Rico, Anaís Rodríguez Vega, affirmed that the smuggling vessel fled. Authorities presume that she returned to her country of origin, the Dominican Republic.

The Coast Guard and Ranger Corps have already conducted two flights over Mona Island looking for other marooned people. In the last few hours they managed to reunite both groups of migrants who were abandoned on the two beaches.

It is estimated that this Saturday all the rafters will be transferred to Puerto Rico in a single boat for their subsequent return to their respective territories.

Mona Island is a regular crossing point for migrants, especially Haitians and Dominicans. This year there have been two shipwrecks in which 16 Haitians have died.