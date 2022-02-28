Puerto Rico beats Cuba and advances to the second round of qualifying for the Basketball World Cup

The Puerto Rican National Team closed the second qualifying window for the FIBA ​​World Cup 2023 with a close 65-62 victory against Cuba, in what was an extremely erratic match that was decided in the last seconds.

With the victory in Havana, Puerto Rico advanced to the second round of continental qualifying for next year’s World Cup.

Puerto Rico improved to 2-2 in Group D of the Americas region. Cuba fell to 0-4, and will no longer be able to catch up with the Puerto Ricans after losing the particular confrontation between the two. The Puerto Ricans have two games remaining in this key, against the United States and Mexico, which will be played in the July window.

Puerto Rico resisted an advance at the end of the locals, who could see how the victory escaped them due to their poor execution and inefficiency in the free throw area.

The Cubans committed a total of 21 turnovers in the game, while Puerto Rico had 15 faults. Cuba missed ten attempts from the free throw area for a poor 41%.

After losing the first half 36-31, the Puerto Ricans silenced their rivals in the third quarter and with a 15-2 run they took control of the match.

In the fourth and final period, Cuba took the lead 57-56 with 4:59 thanks to two free throws, but the figure of Jezreel de Jesús emerged, who scored a field goal with 4:27 and managed another pair to give him advantage to the Puerto Ricans 60-57 with 3:47, which they never lost.

De Jesús himself added another basket with 3:18 to seal the win.

Tmajh Parker (6), from Puerto Rico, looks for the offensive against the mark of Jasiel Rivero, from Cuba, during the game played in Havana this Sunday. (Courtesy/FIBA)

Cuba managed to close 64-62, but their erratic game combined with a good defense from the Puerto Ricans, did not allow them to tie the hostilities.

The best offensive players for the Puerto Ricans were De Jesús with 21 and Christopher Ortiz with 16.

For Cuba, Jasiel Rivero had 13.

This was the second clash of the qualifier between the Puerto Ricans and the Cubans. In late November, Puerto Rico came out on top 69-60 in Chihuahua in the first window.

Earlier on Sunday, in Washington, the United States beat Mexico 89-67 to take away their unbeaten record in the Group D match. Both have a 3-1 record.