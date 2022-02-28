Puerto Rico beats Cuba with drama

Puerto Rico held off Cuba in the final period to win 65-62 and qualify for the second stage of the FIBA ​​windows to the 2023 World Cup.

Jezreel de Jesús and Chris Ortiz led Puerto Rico with 21 and 16 points, respectively.

Puerto Rico returns to the field in July for the final window of the first qualifying stage. That month they face the United States and Mexico, who have also already qualified for the second qualifying round.

Borinquen opened the third quarter winning 11-2 and regained the lead and control of the match at 46-38. It came from losing 36-31 the first half.

Ortiz, who closed the half with three points, hit two three-pointers, including one to give the Puerto Ricans a 41-38 lead with 6:47 left in the third period. Gary Browne accompanied him with four points, after leaving in ‘coca’ in the first half.

The Puerto Ricans also effectively defended the Cubans and limited them to five points in the first seven minutes of the segment. Cuba took low-percentage shots and on one occasion was unable to take a shot against the Puerto Rican defense.

And they went into the final period with a 52-47 lead.

Cuba tied it at 56-56 by scoring from distance and limiting Puerto Rico to four points in the first five minutes of the fourth period.

And he took the lead 57-56 with free throws by Tito Casero after an intentional foul called on Ortiz.

But De Jesús reappeared with four points to give the Puerto Ricans the lead of the game back to 60-57.

Cuba had the last possession of the game with the score 65-62 to look for the tie, but missed a comfortable shot from three with six seconds left.

🇨🇺 If there’s one thing Jasiel Rivero will do is score 🙌#WinForCuba | #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/X5iYcEFURl — FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWC) February 27, 2022

Puerto Rico led the first period 9-2, but ended up losing it 14-12[becauseofatripleoffTitoCasero’sball[poruntripleenlachicarradeTitoCasero

Cuba started strong in the second period and took off 17-12 with another triple, this one by Marcos Chacón.

Puerto Rico stayed in the game with the internal game and at a distance from Mojica and De Jesús, who combined for 15 of the Puerto Ricans’ first 25 points.

Cuba took off 34-25 with 1:01 left, but a triple off the board by De Jesús and a basket and foul by Chris Ortiz in the final minute brought the Puerto Ricans into play by closing the first half 36-31.

Cuba could have won by a greater margin in the first half had it not been for the fact that they went 4-for-11 from the free throw in the first half.

Also in Group D of Puerto Rico, the United States team (3-1) beat Mexico (3-1) this Sunday 89-67 to take away the undefeated Latinos.