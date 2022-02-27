Puerto Rico, before a historic opportunity after channeling its massive debt

Puerto Rico faces a historic opportunity to put its finances in order and give a boost to its battered economy, after approving a plan that cancels nearly 80% of the central government’s debt, which for years hampered the island’s growth.

The settlement, approved in January by US federal judge Laura Taylor, cancels billions of dollars in payments to creditors and marks the largest debt restructuring in the history of the US municipal bond market.

The Puerto Rican Governor, Pedro Pierluisi, has always insisted that the Debt Adjustment Plan (PAD) is “essential to end the bankruptcy process and return to progress”, but the street protests of the sectors affected by the cuts have been frequent.

millionaire debt

The $70 billion debt was issued by more than a dozen entities, including the government, the public employee retirement system, corporations and the University of Puerto Rico.

The approval announcement of the PAD is for the 33,000 million dollar debt of the central government, reduced to 7,300 million, once more than a third of the initial amount was restructured during the past five years.

The PAD makes it possible to reduce debt payments from 3.9 billion to 1.15 billion per year and for the government to pay creditors about 7 cents of every dollar it collects, instead of 25.

The Secretary of State of Puerto Rico and executive director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA), Omar Marrero, told Efe that with the PAD the debt is significantly reduced.

“This reduction allows us to enter a sustainable level. Before the restructuring, Puerto Rico used 28% of its income to pay debt,” he recalled.

“Now we have a cleaner, clearer and more certain debt profile for the creditor and the market,” he stressed.

Decisive step but with nuances

José Caraballo, professor at the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) and former president of the Association of Economists, told Efe that the PAD is “a decisive step” to put an end to a situation that has conditioned the departure of the island, of little more than 3 million inhabitants.

“The approval of the debt by the federal judge has positive and negative points,” said Caraballo, who clarifies that the terms of the agreement may not be sufficient to deal with the management of the government’s public accounts.

The debt restructuring process began years with other entities before the PAD was certified.

In February 2019, a plan was approved for the Sales Tax Financing Corporation (COFINA), which went from owing 18,000 to 12,000 million dollars.

In May 2017, the Government of Puerto Rico and the Government Development Bank (GDB) signed an agreement with the creditors of that financial entity, whose debt was reduced from 5,000 to 3,000 million.

Years of confrontation

The approval of the PAD puts an end to nearly five years of judicial confrontations with creditors, but, above all, it will allow the island to refinance itself in the capital markets.

The process has its roots in June 2015, when the then governor, Alejandro García Padilla, recognized that the debt was unpayable, which led to the establishment of the Fiscal Supervision Board (JSF).

That entity was established to control the finances of this Commonwealth of the United States, after the approval in the US Congress in 2016 of the Law of Supervision, Administration and Economic Stability of Puerto Rico (Promise, in English).

The executive director of the Board, Natalie Jaresko, told Efe that the PAD was “the best option”, among other reasons because “countries can restructure their debt, but not the states – in reference to the island, a US territory. USA-“.

“In Puerto Rico, before Promesa, there was no mechanism, no method to restructure the debt. If it hadn’t been for her, (…) all of it would have had to be paid. It gave us a sustainable form and process. However, Promise we would have to pay 33,000 million dollars,” he said.

Jaresko also warned that “we must change how finances are managed” in Puerto Rico and “the mistakes of the past cannot be made.”

The economic problems that led to bankruptcy date back to 1996, when the US announced the end of section 936 of the Internal Revenue Code, a tax incentive program that allowed the arrival of companies that boosted the economy.

The end of that plan coincided with the government’s practice of resorting to indebtedness, until it was impossible to meet creditors in 2015.

Fears of rising poverty

Although the Executive assures that it is the only option, social sectors and public employees denounce that the plan – which, in addition to stipulating how much is paid to creditors, establishes the government spending items – will leave them derisory pensions.

Cutbacks in education and in the public university are other complaints on an island where poverty strikes part of the population and where infrastructures in poor condition and abandoned buildings are visible.

The president of the Puerto Rico Teachers Association, Víctor Bonilla, assured Efe that the PAD will permanently affect teachers’ pensions.

“The debt adjustment plan is going to lead teachers to poverty,” he said, after recalling that in the new scenario some teachers will lose up to 500 dollars a month in their pensions.

Another of the sectors involved in the process are the 165,000 creditors, including funds, residents of Puerto Rico and retirees, who will have to content themselves with what the plan establishes.