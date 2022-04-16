Puerto Rico Comic Con once again brings together lovers of fiction and fantasy

the gates of Puerto Rico Convention Center opened today at 12:00 pm to receive fans of cinema, video games, comics, television series and Japanese animation on the first day of the Puerto Rico Comic Con (PRCC) 2022which this year celebrates its 20th anniversary.

The long lines of attendees lined the parking lots on both sides of the place where hundreds of people gathered for the “pop” culture event that brings together fans of different ages. The entertainment event made a strong comeback after a two-year hiatus without being held due to the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19.

The line to enter moved quickly and, in addition to registering the ticket, attendees had to show the Vacu ID or the vaccination card.

The doors of the Puerto Rico Convention Center opened today, Good Friday, at 12:00 pm to receive the congregation of fans of cinema, video games, comics, television series and Japanese animation (vanessa.serra @gfrmedia.com) (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

Attendees had the opportunity to acquire unique pieces, collectibles, comics, action figures, clothing, images of celebrities and hundreds of international characters. (vanessa.serra@gfrmedia.com) (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

Sugeily Morales. (vanessa.serra@gfrmedia.com) (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

John Medina. (vanessa.serra@gfrmedia.com) (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

Hundreds of people gathered at the “pop” culture event that brings together fans of different ages on the same stage. (vanessa.serra@gfrmedia.com) (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

Nada Reyes with her daughter, Ayanami Diaz. (vanessa.serra@gfrmedia.com) (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

Gabriela Lopez and Sheyna Lee Rodriguez. (vanessa.serra@gfrmedia.com) (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

Sugeily Morales. (vanessa.serra@gfrmedia.com) (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

Ricardo Arzuaga and Eric Muñiz. (vanessa.serra@gfrmedia.com) (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

Jose Guzman. (vanessa.serra@gfrmedia.com) (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

Those who love to dress up were excited to be in the same place with people who enjoy fantasy and live the world of fiction to satiety. (vanessa.serra@gfrmedia.com) (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

The event continues tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 am (vanessa.serra@gfrmedia.com) (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

Those who love to dress up were excited to be in the same place with people who enjoy fantasy and live the world of fiction to satiety. From the exterior to the interior of the first floor of the Convention Center, superheroes, animation, movie and video game characters could be seen in every corner.

costume enthusiasts

”It’s not my first time here, I think it’s the fifth time I’ve come. It is the first time in costume and it was something I wanted to do and my partner motivated me to do it. It hadn’t been done for a long time because of the pandemic and I felt it was something I could enjoy. This event is very good because it is a place for people who have things in common, we can meet and share with them. Usually this type of event is not openly seen and the young people who come here meet other people with similar tastes and communities are formed. We become friends, “said Coral Roig, who was disguised as” Raven “and her boyfriend José Guzmán, looked like one of the characters in the Harry Potter saga.

For the young Luis Arnaldo Villafañe, this edition of Comic Con was his seventh. He assured that few events on the island promote and develop healthy, fun and creative entertainment for all members of a family. “You have to promote good values. In this event, youth can be free and it is a positive activity”, said Villafañe.

This year, the young man dressed up as the characters from “Robotnik” and “Sonic”, because he loves everything related to one of the longest-running and most famous video games that has also reached the big screen.

“I get excited about dressing up, seeing others dressed up. We are passionate about this. Seeing people and children who are emotional to see you in disguise, it really is the payment and the reward that one has. There are people who come out of curiosity, to see the artists and celebrities or to see those of us who dress up and simply come to have a good time in peace,” explained Villafañe.

On the other hand, the actors Jaeden Martell Y Mark Sheppardas well as the filmmaker kevin smithare some of the artists who will perform this weekend as guests in the activity that continues today and tomorrow, starting at 9:00 am, in Miramar.

During the tour of The new day through the hundreds of exhibitors, the actors prepared for their participation. The gamers were located in the game exhibitors, while the lovers of Japanese animation promptly searched for the best merchandise in the establishments that promote the culture of Japan. In fact, the most crowded establishments were those promoting Japanese objects, clothing, animation merchandise, and artists.

One of those who visited one of the exhibitors with merchandise from the anime characters was Nayda Reyes and her daughter Ayanamí Díaz. Reyes pleased her daughter at the event they attended for the first time since the girl is a fan of Japanese animation. Attendees had the opportunity to acquire unique pieces, collectibles, comics, action figures, clothing, images of celebrities and of hundreds of international characters.

Other attendees enjoyed the dance exhibits, live art and food, among many other activities.