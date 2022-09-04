Puerto Rico declares state of emergency over monkeypox

The first patient with monkeypox dies in Cuba 0:33

(CNN Spanish) — The governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, signed a decree this Friday by which he declared a state of emergency on the island due to the increase in cases of monkeypox. The decree has already entered into force and will be extended for 30 days.

Through a press release, the government reported that the decree empowers the Department of Health to implement the necessary efforts and measures to safeguard the health, well-being and public safety of citizens.

Through this measure, the Department of the Treasury, the Office of Management and Budget, and the Financial and Fiscal Advisory Authority are ordered to take the corresponding steps to allocate to the Department of Health all the financial resources necessary to attend to this emergency.

According to authorities, as of this week, 114 positive cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Puerto Rico, 39 suspected cases, 36 close contacts, and 6 people are under study. A total of 1,675 people have been vaccinated for monkeypox on the island.

“This reality requires that all components of society join forces in order to prevent the contagion and spread of monkeypox. Also, given the imminent impact of this disease on our island, the government of Puerto Rico sees the need to implement all necessary measures to prevent and control its spread,” Pierluisi said in a statement.

The first positive case of monkeypox in Puerto Rico was confirmed on June 29. At the end of July, the Department of Health announced that there were already 21 positives. Currently, the Department of Health reported that 23 vaccination centers have been established around the island. On July 23, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.