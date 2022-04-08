Puerto Rico defends maintaining its “Hispanic heritage” in case of becoming the 51st state of the US

The governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, has defended this Thursday maintaining the Spanish language, culture and “Hispanic heritage” in case of becoming the 51st state of the United States, an open issue for which the majority of the population Puerto Rican has been in favor.

“This (becoming a US state) has absolutely nothing to do with nor can it impact our ‘Puerto Ricanness,’ our Spanish language, our culture, our way of being, our Hispanic heritage,” Pierluisi has indicated in an interview granted to Europa Press, where he has asserted that “this is not negotiable”.

Thus, his vision is that “when Puerto Rico becomes a US state it will continue to be an island in the Caribbean,” but he has insisted that if Puerto Ricans are US citizens they should not be “discriminated against.”

The last non-binding referendum on the issue, held in 2020, showed that almost 53 percent of the population wanted Puerto Rico to become the 51st state in the United States. Currently, two projects have been presented before the United States Congress to try to unblock the situation.

Pierluisi is in favor of the project that establishes that it is the US Congress itself that asks the population of Puerto Rico to “ratify” its desire to join the North American country as a state. Parliament is also committed to implementing the wishes of the population.

The other calls for a status convention that would have delegates deliberate different options and proposes the creation of a joint congressional commission to attend to the matter. In Pierluisi’s opinion, this second “drags on the matter”. “The most effective thing is to call for a vote”, he has considered.

Currently, the congressmen who have presented the projects seek to create one of consensus, because the existence of the two blocks the procedure. The consensus project, according to the governor, “appears to be one in which there would be a vote but between different options: statehood, free association and independence.” Congress would also have to commit to implementing the will of the majority.

Pierluisi has emphasized that “it would be a great advance” if the United States Congress will summon the Puerto Rican citizens to vote, since they have had the nationality for more than a hundred years.

The governor has predicted that, should the referendum go ahead, the option to join the United States as a state would once again prevail. “It is a demand for equality, democratic, as American citizens that we are,” he pointed out, before lamenting that the current state of Puerto Rico puts its citizens on a plane of inequality.

In reference to the disadvantage of Puerto Rico compared to other states, the governor has given the example of hurricane ‘Maria’, since the government imposed “some requirements and bureaucratic obstacles” that the states do not have, which ultimately delayed the works to favor a permanent recovery, although they did receive a lot of help of emergency, 25,000 million dollars in direct aid.

However, Pierluisi has indicated that they were “patches”, since the amount could not be used for improvements to the electrical network, sewage systems, roads or bridges.

In parallel, Pierluisi has argued that Puerto Rico was treated the same as the rest during the COVID-19 pandemic and, in the end, it has been the territory that has obtained the best results in terms of vaccination and other aspects of controlling the spread of the disease. “When we are treated equally, we can prosper and have results,” she has maintained.

The governor has also valued the narrow margin by which he won the ‘yes’ to statehood in the previous referendum and has justified that “Congress did not call for a vote” and the Donald Trump Administration “objected to it”.

“And despite that, the majority voted in favor,” he stressed, before predicting that, if the US Congress participates in the process, this percentage “is going to increase significantly.” In this regard, he has recalled that, on a personal level, the current president, Joe Biden has spoken out in favor of statehood for Puerto Rico.

Invest in Spain

On the other hand, Pierluisi has invited the Spanish business sector to invest in Puerto Rico, alluding to the “great benefits” that can be obtained and assuring that it is “for the good” of both.

In the economic mission, which has left “positive” vibrations in the governor, the Puerto Rican delegation has pursued the establishment of alliances and “strengthen” economic relations. “With this mission, we project that Puerto Rico can be a strategic bridge for Spain in the United States market and for Puerto Rico, Spain can be the door to European markets”, he indicated at a press conference at Casa de América.

In his words, it is a “legitimate aspiration” and, in this sense, he has defended that Puerto Rico currently has a “new situation” and has listed a series of positive economic results, such as the growth of the economy by 3 percent percent in 2021 or that unemployment is now at its lowest level in history, 6.8 percent.

Puerto Rico has completed the restructuring of its public debt, five years after declaring bankruptcy. The plan involves cutting most of the public debt, about 33,000 million dollars, about 80 percent.

“It is a good time to invest in Puerto Rico and participate in the reconstruction that we have underway,” he continued, before recalling the damage caused by Hurricane Maria more than four years ago.

However, he recalled that, due to his status, he has access to US federal programs “to handle these emergencies.” Thus, Puerto Rico can invest in highways, the electrical network or sewage systems, among others, and pointed out that Spain is a “recognized” country in the area of ​​construction.

The Secretary of State of Puerto Rico, Omar Marrero, has expressed himself along the same lines as the governor and has stressed that they seek to “rebuild Puerto Rico much stronger.”

“We know that in recent years there has been timidity about debt restructuring, but the message is that we did our job and in five and a half years we left the process behind, we can pay the debt”, he assured, while stressing that Puerto Rico has the “capacity to return to the market with leaps and bounds. We are sure that we (Spain and Puerto Rico) can unite to rebuild Puerto Rico stronger, smarter and more resilient,” he said.

The secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce of Puerto Rico, Manuel Cidre, has elaborated on this idea and has affirmed that they have earned “the right” to “begin a strong, sustainable, successful and results-oriented relationship” with Spain.