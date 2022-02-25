Puerto Rico falls against the United States at the beginning of the second FIBA ​​window

The National men’s basketball team wasted today, Thursday, a great start against the United States, who imposed their power in the second half to win 93-76 at the start of the second qualifying window for the 2023 World Cup in Washington, DC

Puerto Rico, which now plays 1-2 in Group D of the Americas, travels to Cuba tomorrow to face the Cuban national team on Sunday in Havana.. The United States improved to 2-1 in the key.

Cuba, meanwhile, is winless in three outings after falling tonight against Mexico, undefeated with three wins.

The Americans, who fell behind by 10 points early in the game, burned the net in the second half, scoring 53 points (32 in the third period) against 32 for the Puerto Ricans to seal the challenge.

Puerto Rico was a totally different team from the one that started the match, scoring 27 points in the first quarter against 20 for the locals. Triples by Javier Mojica and Jezreel de Jesús closed the first 10 minutes. Mojica, back to the National Team from the 2019 World Cup in China, injected the quintet with energy, scoring eight points. Gary Browne was also productive with nine and the national team hit four triples in six attempts. They only managed one more bombshell in 20 opportunities in the rest of the game.

Puerto Rico, who had a raucous crowd in their favor in the stands of the facility in the US capital, had their biggest lead of the match 32-22 at the start of the second quarter. However, the Americans went from less to more and, little by little, managed to tie the match at 42. The Puerto Ricans ran out of gunpowder at long range but went into the break ahead 44-42 thanks to a gift from the United States. United in an attempt to grab a defensive rebound with 15 seconds left in the first half.

The United States exploded in the third quarter and, although Puerto Rico competed in the opening minutes, they scored 32 points to dominate 74-58 heading to the final quarter. The Puerto Ricans, far from the collective game that they showed at the beginning, could only get 14 points, losing their aim behind the goal.

The number one team in the FIBA ​​world rankings went on a 10-2 run early in the fourth quarter to give Puerto Rico no chance to come back.

“I can’t say we failed. Yes, the United States was better than us. They were accurate. The first half was a nobody’s game. They started with rhythm and we were flat, without energy. We looked for a combination that would give us something but they already looked inflateddominant, scoring the long triple, giving the extra pass”, Puerto Rican coach Nelson Colón reacted after the game.

“We got a little frustrated. We couldn’t score, we didn’t find the good shots. Six errors in the third quarter when we only had three in the first half. It is a complicated, versatile team, equal players. They forced us to drop all the things that we did well in the first half,” he added.

Mojica was the best scorer for Puerto Rico with 18 points, followed by 16 points from Browne. De Jesús and Luis “Pelacoco” Hernández got 10, both coming off the bench.

Stephen Thompson Jr. debuted with eight points. Tyquan Rolón also debuted the Puerto Rican jersey and scored seven goals.

For the United States, veteran Joe Johnson, 40, was the best with 18 points. Matthew Ryan had 15 with five 3-pointers, and Justin Wright-Foreman had 13.